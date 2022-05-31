News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Keeping Momentum To Reach Smokefree Aotearoa 2025

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 7:03 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

New Zealand has made real progress towards building a Smokefree Aotearoa, but more urgent efforts are needed to achieve this goal by 2025 says the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand (ARFNZ).

ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding says the organisation fully supports the government’s Smokefree 2025 Action Plan, particularly its focus on addressing health equity and the world-leading new measures of denicontinised tobacco, reduced tobacco availability, and creating a smokefree generation.

"Overall, smoking statistics in New Zealand have been steadily tracking downwards - which is what we want to see. Less smoking means better respiratory health. ARFNZ strongly supports the Action Plan’s equity focus and notes the bold new measures that will soon be in place will greatly reduce health inequities. These measures, together with the Plan’s commitment to strengthen investment in community-led initiatives, will help make the Smokefree 2025 goal a reality."

The ARFNZ strongly supports the introduction of very low nicotine cigarettes. "We know that the use of very low nicotine cigarettes (VLNC) will be transformational in helping people who smoke to stop. Legislation soon to be introduced will mean only VLNCs will be available for sale, importation and distribution in New Zealand. This measure will bring profound benefits and represents truly visionary thinking by Associate Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall," says Professor Janet Hoek, an advisor on ARFNZ’s Vaping Educational Advisory Group, and a co-director of the University of Otago’s ASPIRE Research Centre.

ARFNZ also wants to see a reduction in the number of retailers selling cigarettes this year, particularly those in close proximity to schools. "Tobacco is not a normal consumer product and should not be treated as such. If we genuinely want a smokefree generation, then we need to see meaningful change on the availability of these products in the coming months, as outlined in the plan," says Letitia.

One potential major stumbling block to achieving the Smokefree 2025 goal is the rising number of young people using vapes and e-cigarettes. "We know that more and more young people are taking up vaping and that the majority of these vapes contain nicotine, many at very high levels. Our young people may be smoking less, but vaping is rapidly taking its place, and people who have never smoked are starting to vape." warns Letitia. "The Action Plan proposes introducing a Smokefree Generation policy; we should seize the opportunity to introduce a Nicotine-Free Generation policy."

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is New Zealand’s principal authority on respiratory conditions, and represents the interests of the 700,000 New Zealanders living with respiratory disease. The Foundation’s purpose is to lead respiratory health knowledge through research, education, and advocacy, to reduce respiratory-related hospitalisations, and to improve respiratory health outcomes for all.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 