Local Iwi Influences And Design Talent Showcased In New Livery Of Hawke’s Bay Air Ambulance

The New Zealand Air Ambulance Service (NZAAS) and Skyline Aviation today re-launched its King Air B200C air ambulance that services Hawke’s Bay hospital, following an extensive five month upgrade programme. Alongside avionic enhancements, this included an interior retrofit and new livery featuring design created by local design talent, reflecting the aircraft’s Māori name Te Manu Atawhai, bird of care.

Local artist Tim Whaitiri-Henderson, with support and guidance from Chris Bryant-Toi at the EIT| Te Pūkenga IDEAschool in Taradale, worked with local iwi and Kaumatua, Tiwana Aranui to design a narrative of the Pacific ancestor, Māui and the kōkako bird. According to legend, kōkako filled their blue wattles with water to provide relief to Māui while he fought with the sun, Tamanui-i-te Rā. Inspired by this tradition, Tim visually acknowledges kōkako as a ‘manu atawhai’ or avian aid providing health care and wellbeing within a Māui spiral that counters adversity.

New Zealand Air Ambulance Service CEO Annabel Toogood says the new design in particular marks a major milestone for this aircraft, which has safely transported thousands of patients across Aotearoa since it began servicing Hawke’s Bay hospital in 2008.

“We’re delighted to have new livery design that symbolises cultural inclusion and reflects the work the aircraft does in safely transporting patients throughout the country, at a time when these attributes are a key focus for an evolving health sector under the new Health New Zealand and The Māori Health authority,” says Ms Toogood.

The wider improvements to Te Manu Atawhai include the installation of enhanced avionics and a dedicated dual ICU “Lifeport” aeromedical interior enabling the team to deliver intensive care in the air with the ability to accommodate two ICU stretchers or incubators.

“We have future-proofed this aircraft with the latest technology to ensure it continues to provide Hawke’s Bay with the best possible service and standard of care. Our close partnership with Hawke’s Bay hospital allows us to continue to build our capability locally to meet the demands of what is the busiest air ambulance base in the country,” says Ms Toogood.

Founded over 30 years ago, Skyline Aviation is a market-leading and standard-setting air ambulance service, providing air ambulance and related services across New Zealand, the Pacific and globally.

“We are committed to continuing to invest in the latest technology, growing our fleet of aircraft, and dispatching the right team, at the right time, with the right equipment to ensure the best patient outcomes,” says Annabel Toogood.

