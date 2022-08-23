News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Migraine Survey To Improve Data In New Zealand

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Migraine Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand

Migraine Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand is undertaking an online survey of people with migraine in New Zealand, to find out more about their experiences with health care, medication use, stigma and the impact of migraine on their lives.

An estimated 642,000 people have migraine in Aotearoa New Zealand and it causes a similar level of disability to major depressive disorder. Migraine attacks that occur more frequently cause the highest amount of disability, and can affect a person’s ability to remain in employment as well as negatively impacting family and social relationships.

Despite this, there are no statistics from New Zealand on the prevalence of high frequency or chronic migraine (headache for 15 or more days a month). There are also no statistics on the proportion of people with migraine who are on appropriate treatment. Research from overseas suggests that the use of migraine-specific treatment for acute attacks and medication to prevent attacks is much less than expected, indicating a significant unmet need for treatment.

“This survey is an initiative to support and encourage more migraine research in New Zealand, which is one of our key objectives,” says Dr Fiona Imlach, co-founder of Migraine Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We need this information to advocate for better support and treatments for people with migraine,” Fiona says.

“Without it, we can only guess at how many people stand to benefit from new migraine treatments in New Zealand that are not currently funded or available. We can also only guess at the burden and cost of migraine disease in New Zealand, how it impacts on productivity, quality of life and whānau.”

The Foundation is seeking participants who currently live in New Zealand who have been diagnosed with migraine or have symptoms that are consistent with migraine disease. These include:

  • pain on one side of the head
  • pain that lasts 4 hours to 3 days if not treated
  • throbbing or pulsing pain, usually moderate to severe and often worse with routine activity such as walking or climbing stairs
  • sensitivity to light, sound and/or smell
  • nausea and vomiting.

Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XNSTFM5

More information, the survey link and a QR code to take you straight to the survey can be found at migrainefoundation.org.nz. The survey is open for response until mid September.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Migraine Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 