What Blue Do Are You Going To Do? Blue September Launches With A Goal To Raise Over $1million

The first of the new month marks the return of Blue September, the month dedicated to raising awareness of prostate cancer, and raising funds to help improve the health outcomes for the 42,000 men and their whānau living with prostate cancer in New Zealand.

Prostate cancer is now New Zealand’s most diagnosed cancer, and this year 4,000 will be diagnosed with the disease. Run by the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ (PCFNZ), Blue September is the Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign with every dollar raised during the month used to help provide essential wrap-around support services for those impacted by a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Funds raised will also be used to help support vital research into the disease and its impact, to create awareness through education and outreach programmes, and to advocate for better access to diagnosis and treatments that are so desperately needed.

What something blue you do, is up to you! It could take the form of an event such as a BBQ, a morning tea or a golf day through to a challenge such as a run, bike or swim or even just digging deep to support a mate doing their something blue.

The Foundation’s CEO, Peter Dickens says they’re excited to see the nation painted blue in support of the 42,000 men living with the disease in New Zealand.

“We’re consistently blown away by the support we receive from across Aotearoa New Zealand during Blue September. It’s the passion and commitment from New Zealanders that enable us to provide the services that patients and those close to them rely on every day.”

This year PCFNZ is lighting up major landmarks across New Zealand during September to help colour the country blue in recognition of the impact of New Zealand’s most diagnosed cancer.

People will see the following landmarks lit up blue starting from Auckland's Harbour Bridge, Eden Park, Spark Arena, Hamilton’s Victoria Bridge and SkyCity, Taupo Hilton, Hasting’s Clock Tower, Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre, New Plymouth’s Clock Tower, Nelson’s Clock Tower, Christchurch Airport & Tower, and Memorial Arches all the way down to Dunedin’s Toitu Settler museum.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, yet Peter says not enough is being done in New Zealand to help prevent unnecessary deaths from the disease.

“It’s extremely frustrating and should be an issue of national concern in New Zealand that despite all evidence pointing to early detection and appropriate treatment making the difference between life and death, methods of detecting the disease, treatments and medicines for prostate cancer patients that are considered standard and funded in other countries are severely limited here, or even non-existent outside of the main centres.”

Peter says a major goal of Blue September is getting men to talk about prostate cancer. “We have come a long way,” he says. “But the truth is that we need to be getting all men over 50 to chat to their doctor about prostate cancer, insist on a programme of PSA testing appropriate to them and if they have a family history of prostate cancer, they need to do it much earlier.”

“If you can do something blue this September, it may just spark a conversation that could save the life of someone’s dad, grandad, brother, and friend.”

Every effort, every activity, every dollar, every cent, however small, helps to improve the health outcomes of Kiwi men. So do something blue to help a mate through this September. Support the 1 in 8 Kiwi men and their families affected by Prostate Cancer, visit www.blueseptember.org.nz

© Scoop Media

