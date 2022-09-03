News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Taranaki Bulls Visit Taranaki Base Hospital

Saturday, 3 September 2022, 12:37 am
Press Release: Health New Zealand Ltd

Taranaki Bulls players took a break from training for their upcoming clash with the mighty Waikato this weekend to visit patients at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday (2 Sept).

Mitch Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Michael Loft and Ricky Riccitelli visited fans young and old, signing autographs and taking pictures.

The main subject of chatter was, of course, rugby, with the recent All Blacks performance and the upcoming Bulls game the subjects of the day. The players also received plenty of coaching advice!

Jonele Woodhead, nurse manager at Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki, said: “It was lovely to welcome the Taranaki Bulls players today, and they left lots of smiles on patient’s faces after their visit. Spending time in hospital away from whanau and friends can be hard, and visits like this can give patients a real lift.

“We wish the team luck in their game against Waikato – go the Bulls!”

The visit was enabled by Leigh’s Construction, lead contractor for Project Maunga Stage 2, and Taranaki Civil, which is also involved in the redevelopment of the hospital. Both businesses are sponsors of the Taranaki Bulls.

