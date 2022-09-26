News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Young Soroptimist Club Launches First Podcast Series – Ovarian Cancer

Monday, 26 September 2022, 7:32 pm
Press Release: Soroptimist International of Rangatahi Wellington

SI Rangatahi Wellington has launched their first podcast series, featuring conversations around ovarian cancer in New Zealand. The release of the series in September aligns with Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month.

Featured on their podcast channel SI Chats, the Ovarian Cancer Series is hosted by two SI Rangatahi Wellington members, Madison Chamberlain and Jessica Black. Throughout the four-part series Maddy and Jess chat with four amazing women, learning more about ovarian cancer, what we can do to support better outcomes for women who are diagnosed, and the work that is already underway to do this.

Each episode promises plenty of laughter alongside thought-provoking stories and messages.

The first episode features Jane Ludemann, founder of Cure Our Ovarian Cancer NZ, to chat about the current ovarian cancer outcomes, as well as research and advocacy work that is being done.

The second features Tash Crosby founder of Talk Peach - a gynaecological cancer charity, to talk about advocating for your own health and how to support wāhine with ovarian cancer.

In the third episode Pauline Blomfield, founder of K9 Medical Detection, speaks to her mission to improving health outcomes by using specially trained dog’s in a clinically, controlled environment as an early detection tool.

In the fourth episode, Miracle Marsh, an amazing, young wāhine shares her own journey and battle with ovarian cancer.

SI Rangatahi Wellington’s President and podcast co-host Madison Chamberlain says “It has been such a privilege to speak to these incredible women and be trusted with such personal stories. In putting this podcast out there we really hope women become more aware of such a devastating disease”. While co-host Jessica Black says “Hearing the stories and actions of these women has been such a heart-warming experience. We’ve certainly learnt a lot, and we’re excited to see the series spark more conversations and actions around ovarian cancer.”.

The SI Chats Podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio.

SI Rangatahi Wellington has been busy raising awareness and much needed funds for ovarian cancer in line with SI Aotearoa New Zealand's National Project: Ovarian Cancer Awareness.

LIFESTYLE


 


