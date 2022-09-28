Hāpai Te Hauora Present "Whare O Whitiora" For Mental Health Awareness Week 2022

Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) is here (26th November - 2nd October) and Hapai Te Hauora is excited to present this year’s rendition of Whitiora - ‘Whare o Whitiora’.

‘Whare o Whitiora’ will continue to act as a guide for whānau in their "pursuit of eternal wellbeing" by providing tools and resources to nurture their five pou o Whitiora - wairua, ngākau, hinengaro, tinana and whānau. The overall theme for MHAW this year is to ‘reconnect - to people and places that whakapiki wairua. In its essence, ‘Whare o Whitiora’ embodies reconnection as it provides the opportunity to restore, revitalise, and reconnect whānau Māori with te ao Māori practices as they navigate their journey to toiora - an optimal state of well-being.

Selah Hart, CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora, says "Whare o Whitiora reminds us that our tīpuna left blueprints behind to secure the oranga of generations of uri whakaheke and they served us well for hundreds of years before we were indoctrinated into and measured against Western models of health. Our whanau, hapū, iwi and hapori Māori have the right to experience Whitiora in accordance with mātauranga derived from their own world-view".

Current statistics shows Aotearoa as being in the midst of a mental health crisis, highlighting the need for indigenous approaches to mental health and wellbeing that emphasises the importance of tikanga Māori, enhancing cultural identity and utilising Māori health principles when designing and delivering services. ‘Whare o Whitiora’ was designed to ensure we are closing these gaps and meeting the needs of Māori by accentuating a model of care that encompasses and reflects te ao Māori.

Public Health Advisor, Nakisha Tau says, "In our approach to the delivery of Whare o Whitiora, as a collective, the overarching goal is to increase the opportunities whānau have to experience Toiora. Unfortunately, many of our whānau have long been denied access to our traditional systems of wellbeing, we hope Whare o Whitiora can shelter whānau to optimise their health and wellbeing."

The ‘Whare o Whitiora’ campaign comprises three elements - an online campaign, whānau packs and a wānanga. The online campaign will feature videos from community leaders and those with lived experience. Additionally, social media campaign will capture key messaging around how we can embody the pou o Whitiora. This year’s whānau packs contain resources and activities that facilitate connection to ngā pou e rima o Whitiora. Lastly, the wānanga will be held on Sunday 2nd of October where through the mātauranga shared by our kaikōrero, we will examine the many facets of wairua.

To tune into our Whare o Whitiora Wānanga, visit the Hāpai te Hauora Facebook Event Page at 4pm on October 2nd.

