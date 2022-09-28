News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Karakia Marks Start Of New Mental Health And Addictions Build

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

A karakia was held at Gisborne Hospital last week to mark the start of works on the new Te Whare Awhiora mental health and addictions facility.

Earthworks will get underway this week on new car parking before contractors move onto clearing the site for the foundations of the new facility.

Construction of the main building is expected to begin in March next year and the facility completed by March 2024.

Sonya Smith, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti group manager for Te Ara Maioha mental health and addictions services, said the facility can’t come soon enough for the people of Tairāwhiti.

“Throughout the consultation and design phase, we’ve had so much heartfelt kōrero about the difference a facility like this will make for whānau,” said Ms Smith.

“We wish to thank mana whenua and everyone involved in the design process, especially Mode Design and Architects 44.

“We’re looking forward to this being facility designed by our people, for our people to heal for generations to come.”

Hawke’s Bay Construction will lead the build in partnership with a number of local Tairāwhiti subcontractors.

The $23.3m facility will be a welcoming whare, with 10 beds, whānau spaces, flexible therapy rooms, and a specially designed outdoor courtyard to embed connection with nature within the building.

The facility embraces a biophilic design that connects visitors and staff to the natural environment.

For more information, see https://www.hauoratairawhiti.org.nz/our-services/mental-health-and-addictions-services/te-whare-awhiora/.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 