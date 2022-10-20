Healthcare Information For Labour Weekend In Canterbury

With the long weekend in our sights, Cantabrians are being encouraged to be prepared for their health care needs over Labour Weekend.

Demand remains high for urgent and afterhours care across all our facilities in Canterbury including Christchurch Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) and Ashburton Hospital’s Acute Assessment Unit (AAU). If you do not require emergency or acute care, there will be long waiting times as they remain very busy.

“I need to emphasise that if you are very unwell, we do want to see you so you can get the care you need. In a life-threatening emergency, call 111,” says Becky Hickmott, Senior Responsible Officer for Seasonal Pressures.

“However most coughs, colds, viruses and fevers can be safely treated at home with over the counter medications, fluids and rest.

“It’s important to seek advice early – if you have been feeling unwell and you think you need an appointment to see a nurse or doctor, phone your normal healthcare provider today. Your local pharmacy can also advise on treatment for a range of minor illnesses and injuries.

“Our Urgent Care facilities, ED and AAU are under continued pressure and this will assist us to care for those who are very unwell over the weekend.”

“Please also remember to stock up on prescriptions if you need them before the weekend. Don't leave it until the last minute. Most repeat prescriptions can be organised by phoning your general practice team, and some enable repeat requests through their websites, neither of which will require an appointment with the doctor,” she says.

“For free health advice over the weekend, please phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 any time of the day or night and they can advise you on what to do and where to go if you do need to be seen urgently. Parents and caregivers can call PlunketLine on 0800 933 922 at any time to talk with a Plunket nurse if they have unwell infants or children.

For people who don't have a doctor and are new to Canterbury, it's important they register with a general practice team in order to have the best access to health services. If you aren’t already enrolled with a general practice team, you can find one here https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/gps-accident-urgent-medical-care/canterbury/.

© Scoop Media

