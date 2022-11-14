Surge In Visits To Online Wellbeing Directory Coincides With A Near Doubling Of Its Wellbeing Provider Listings

Northland’s Hauora Kotahitanga Wellbeing Directory has seen an upswing in website visits coinciding with its wellbeing provider listings nearly doubling in the past two months.

The Hauora Kotahitanga Wellbeing Directory was initially developed during the COVID-19 pandemic and is funded by Te Whatu Ora. Its aim is to gather reliable and relevant information in one place to support people and whānau in Te Tai Tokerau.

“It’s important that this directory was developed by Northlanders for Northlanders,” says General Manager of Mental Health and Addictions for Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau, Ian McKenzie.

“Providers listed on the directory are specifically selected to help support our community to access services and resources closest to them.

“This year, we have had a great response from the community, with a substantial increase in new listings that can support individuals and whānau needing immediate help, with information about foodbank locations, mental health services, counselling or GP services, but it also has listings related to other essential resources and longer-term assistance with concerns such as addiction.

“There are now more than 500 individual listings in the directory representing a very wide range of organisations and providers, from community groups through to agencies and everything in between.”

McKenzie says that with community demand for support set to increase as the holiday season approaches it’s good to know that whānau and individuals are reaching out to resources such as the directory.

“The holiday season can be a really difficult time for many whānau and individuals,” says McKenzie. “We hope that when people come to the directory looking for assistance in one area, such as foodbanks, they may also find support and resources that can help them in other ways, for example with their mental wellbeing.”

Listings are still being added and providers who would like to be added can click here

The directory can be found at www.northlandwellbeing.org.nz

© Scoop Media

