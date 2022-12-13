Aged Care Commissioner Welcomes New Immigration Rules

The Aged Care Commissioner is welcoming the Government’s decision to fast-track nurses, midwives, and specialist doctors not already eligible, onto the immigration ‘Green List’ by 15 December 2022.

These and other professions will get immediate residency in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Carolyn Cooper says the news could not have come sooner for the aged care sector, which is bearing the brunt of an overstretched health system.

"This will make a difference to the quality and safety of care of older people in aged residential care, those using home and community support services, and those interacting with nurses, doctors, and health professionals, in a health system experiencing severe workforce shortages.

"Nurses working in aged care and other important primary and community health settings have only just received pay parity alongside nurses in hospitals".

Ms Cooper especially welcomes the Specific Purpose work visa to help keep around 2,500 critical workers in the country, many of whom were healthcare workers who supported older people needing aged care since the onset of COVID-19.

"These essential workers helped get New Zealand through the worst of the pandemic. Now they, and many other nurses and healthcare workers already in the country, can continue contributing to our healthcare system and society, in jobs that so many older people and their families and whānau rely on".

Background

The Aged Care Commissioner:

- Advocates for quality of health and disability services on behalf of older people and their whānau.

- Provides strategic oversight and leadership to drive quality improvement.

- Monitors the responsiveness of the health and disability system to the needs of older people.

- Analyses emerging issues and reports on improvements in the aged-care sector.

- Supports the Government’s commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

For more information about the Aged Care Commissioner visit https://www.hdc.org.nz/our-work/aged-care-commissioner/

About the Health and Disability Commissioner

The HDC promotes and protects the rights of people using health and disability services as set out in the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights (the Code).

© Scoop Media

