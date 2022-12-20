News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

People Asked To Urgently Return Any Items Of Medical Equipment They Have Borrowed

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora in Waitaha is asking people to urgently return any items of medical equipment they have borrowed but no longer need, before the holiday break.

“Anyone who borrowed equipment and has forgotten to return it – no matter how long ago – is asked to give it back, no questions asked,” says Jacqui Lunday Johnstone, Executive Director of Allied Health, Scientific and Technical.

“We are running low on some of the equipment that we issue to patients from Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital, such as shower stools and toilet frames.

“People sometimes simply don’t get around to returning equipment, or they put it away and forget – but this means another patient in need may miss out, or face delays in being able to leave the hospital and go home.

“If we don’t get some of this equipment back there will be an impact on discharges over the holiday period. If anyone has any equipment that’s simply sitting unused and unneeded in their home or garage, please return it to Christchurch or Burwood Hospitals.”

To drop off at Christchurch Hospital:

Come in the main entrance off Riccarton Avenue. Drive past the Emergency Department entrance (on your left) and down the ramp in the lower ground car park. Drive around the carpark back towards the exit. There is a trolley on the left near the double doors where you can leave the equipment.

To drop off at Burwood Hospital:

Occupational therapy department, Physical Medicine Building, Gate 3, Mairehau Road, Burwood.

Please label the equipment with the borrower’s name.

Equipment includes (but is not limited to):

  • Shower stools
  • Toilet frames
  • Bed levers
  • Crutches
  • Pulse oximeters
  • Any hospital equipment you no longer need.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 