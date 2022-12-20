People Asked To Urgently Return Any Items Of Medical Equipment They Have Borrowed

Te Whatu Ora in Waitaha is asking people to urgently return any items of medical equipment they have borrowed but no longer need, before the holiday break.

“Anyone who borrowed equipment and has forgotten to return it – no matter how long ago – is asked to give it back, no questions asked,” says Jacqui Lunday Johnstone, Executive Director of Allied Health, Scientific and Technical.

“We are running low on some of the equipment that we issue to patients from Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital, such as shower stools and toilet frames.

“People sometimes simply don’t get around to returning equipment, or they put it away and forget – but this means another patient in need may miss out, or face delays in being able to leave the hospital and go home.

“If we don’t get some of this equipment back there will be an impact on discharges over the holiday period. If anyone has any equipment that’s simply sitting unused and unneeded in their home or garage, please return it to Christchurch or Burwood Hospitals.”

To drop off at Christchurch Hospital:

Come in the main entrance off Riccarton Avenue. Drive past the Emergency Department entrance (on your left) and down the ramp in the lower ground car park. Drive around the carpark back towards the exit. There is a trolley on the left near the double doors where you can leave the equipment.

To drop off at Burwood Hospital:

Occupational therapy department, Physical Medicine Building, Gate 3, Mairehau Road, Burwood.

Please label the equipment with the borrower’s name.

Equipment includes (but is not limited to):

Shower stools

Toilet frames

Bed levers

Crutches

Pulse oximeters

Any hospital equipment you no longer need.

