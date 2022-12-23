Serving Up A Festive Treat For Canterbury Patients

If you thought planning and cooking a Christmas meal for the whānau was a big undertaking, spare a thought for Te Whatu Ora’s Canterbury WellFood team who are busy prepping for the more than 1000 Christmas meals they’ll be plating up for patients who find themselves in one of Canterbury’s hospitals on Christmas Day.

WellFood staff are also busy preparing ‘meals on wheels’ that will be served throughout the community on Christmas Day.

The Christmas menu across our hospitals is going to be a cracker.

For lunch, patients can choose from succulent chicken, roast beef or vegetarian lasagne, accompanied by roast vegetables with a dessert option of our classic pavlova or delicious Christmas pudding.

For dinner a picnic tea, including yummy Christmas ham, will be served and accompanied by mini Christmas mince pies, rum balls and fruit.

Christmas cake and mini mince pies will be served for morning and afternoon tea.

“The festive season is a special time for many and it can be hard for patients and their families being in hospital and away from home on Christmas,” says Rachel Cadle, General Manager, Commercial Services.

“That’s why our teams across Canterbury work hard every year to create a very special menu for patients that will taste and feel just a little bit like home.”

Rachel Cadle says there will be around 120 staff working in the kitchens, as well as the catering assistants who take orders and serve the food on the hospital wards.

“The service we provide continues 365 days per year, without any let up in demand.”

“We haven’t forgotten the teams who will be working on Christmas Day either. Many of our hospital staff will be at work while their families are celebrating Christmas, so we have some special treats planned for them as well,” says Rachel Cadle.

