Health Warning Lifted For Cass Bay

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health unit has lifted its health warning for Cass Bay

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels at Cass Bay are now below health guidelines and the health warning issued on 30 December 2022 has been removed.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination,” says Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora

“Whilst the temporary warning for Cass Bay has now been lifted a number of other sites within Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour including Corsair Bay, Rāpaki Bay, Sandy Bay, Diamond Harbour Beach, Purau Beach are permanently unsuitable for swimming.”

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

Before you head to our beaches, rivers, lakes or other waterways this summer, please check to ensure it is safe for you, your whānau and your dogs. The Land, Air, Water Aotearoa website provides recreational water quality information for our region and New Zealand.

Anyone that experiences gastrointestinal illness should contact their GP in the first instance or call Healthline on 0800 611 116

For further details visit: https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

