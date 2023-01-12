Miraka Named As Sponsor Of National Cervical Screening Campaign



Taupō based, Māori owned low-carbon dairy processing company, Miraka, has been named as the key sponsor of the 2023 ‘Smear your Mea’ campaign which raises awareness about cervical (and prostate) cancer, including early screening to detect and treat cancer in wāhine (women) and tāne (men).

Miraka CEO, Karl Gradon, said that “as a values-based, whānau orientated organsiation, the strategic goals of the Smear your Mea Trust are a good fit with our social and community objectives.”

“We’re delighted to once again have the opportunity to support the mahi (work) of the Smear your Mea Trust – which strives to protect the hauora (health) of current and future generations.”

Smear your Mea Trustee, Hon Te Ururoa Flavell, said the ‘centre piece’ of the Trust’s 2023 campaign is a group of 17 cyclists who will ride from Wellington to Auckland between 14 to 21 February to arrive in time for the start of the national kapa haka festival, Te Matatini 2023.

“The world’s largest kapa haka festival, Te Matatini, is being held at Eden Park between 21 to 25 February for the first time, following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Smear your Mea Trust was established as a legacy and in memory of the late Talei Morrison - a young mother, teacher and a well-respected Māori performing arts exponent. Talei passed away in 2018 from cervical cancer,” said Mr Flavell.

Karl Gradon added “When the cyclists ride into Tūrangi, and then Taupō on 17 February, Miraka will provide extra support beyond our financial sponsorship. We’ll help raise local awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of early screening.”

“Miraka has one of the world’s lowest manufacturing carbon-footprints, emitting 92% less carbon into the atmosphere compared to coal fired plants. That is equivalent to taking 7,000 cars off New Zealand roads for one year.”

“The fact the Trust volunteers are cycling from Wellington to Auckland is a good match for our low-carbon manufacturing status,” said Mr Gradon.

Miraka will organise two (2) community events in Taupō (Friday, 17 February) and the following day, Saturday 18 February in Tokoroa as the cyclists ride enroute to Auckland.

The cycling group will be accompanied by a support crew and a mobile testing clinic which people can avail themselves to and take a screening test during stops in towns on the cycling route from Wellington.

Miraka Chairman, Kingi Smiler added his support - “Miraka is an international business established, funded and operated by a workforce which includes a large number of wāhine.”

“Cervical cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer, particularly among our wāhine Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“I am pleased that Miraka is doing our bit as a values and socially focussed enterprise to support initiatives like this which are for the greater benefit of the community and indeed the nation,” said Mr Smiler.

TVNZ One News once described the work of the Smear your Mea Trust as ‘one of the most successful Māori health campaigns ever’.

