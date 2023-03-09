News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Manawa Ora Mirimiri Takes Māori Healing To Hawkes Bay This Weekend

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 6:15 am
Press Release: Manawa Ora

Manawa Ora Mirimiri, a Wellington-based group of Rongoā Māori practitioners, will be travelling to the Hawkes Bay region this weekend (March 11th and 12th) to provide Mirimiri and Romiromi, traditional Māori healing to a community devastated by cyclone Gabrielle.

Founder and lead practitioner Jolie Davis (Ngāti Kurī/Te Rarawa) says she received a phone call from Tessa Robins, Operations Manager of Te Kupenga hauora Ahuriri Health and Social Services, asking if Manawa Ora would consider bringing a team to Omahu Marae to offer healing to whānau.

"It was a pretty easy decision for our team, to be able to bring healing to a community in need is a real privilege and not something we take lightly. We all know we need to make the most of our time there and treat as many people as we can. People are hurting, grieving, anxious and stressed. What they have been through and still going through has traumatised a whole community - the effects will continue to ripple out in ways we can't even imagine. They need support now and they need healing to recover."

"Because we (Manawa Ora) are quite used to working in community settings, we will be able to treat up to 150 people in one day with a team of 12 - 300 people in total. It's a mammoth effort - also for Tessa and the TKH Team who are busy right now getting word out to whānau, fielding calls and email enquiries and booking in people ready to go for this weekend"

Manawa Ora will be a Omahu Marae, Fernhill, Hastings and appts are available from 9am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Please text message 021408021 or email: mirimiri@tkh.org.nz with your details for a booking.

