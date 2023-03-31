Southland Takes The Lead In Athlete Concussion Management As Brain Injury Awareness Month Comes To A Close

In recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month, Rugby Southland and The Headache Clinic recently hosted a successful Baseline event to raise awareness about the importance of appropriate concussion management for impact sport players.

The event provided an opportunity for players to have their medical and neurological baseline tested and recorded, serving as a reference point for future concussions and significantly reducing the risk of long-term damage.

The Headache Clinic founder Helen Tufui said as many as 35,000 concussions occur in New Zealand annually and players who are returning to sport before the brain has fully recovered from concussion injury can lead to persisting symptoms.

“It takes the brain three to four weeks to recover from a concussion injury, and another injury before full recovery significantly increases the risk for persisting symptoms,” she said.

To address this issue, sporting bodies have mandated stand-downs following a concussion injury, which should lead to a decrease in the prevalence of neurodegenerative disease later in life for these athletes.

The Headache Clinic is leading the way in concussion management, identifying the underlying cause of persisting symptoms to facilitate recovery.

“The neck is often implicated in a concussion injury and has been found to be a key contributor to persisting concussion symptoms,” Tufui said.

The clinic has worked with professional athletes, including the All Blacks, assisting Beauden Barrett to recover from his persisting concussion symptoms in 2022.

A 2016 New Zealand study found almost half of concussion injuries had four or more persisting symptoms a year after their injury. As such, appropriate care was crucial for concussion recovery.

Tufui commented they wanted to acknowledge the importance of appropriate care for concussion and head injury.

"At The Headache Clinic, we are committed to providing leading-edge care for our patients, including professional athletes.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Rugby Southland and look forward to continuing our work to improve concussion management and education," she said.

Rugby Southland CEO Steve Michel echoed Tufui’s sentiment.

“It’s great to be working collaboratively with a leader in that field and The Headache Clinic team.

“Rule number one for anyone involved in sport should be care and protection of the participant, and this initiative ensures we are looking after our people with the latest developments in concussion management, treatment and prevention,” Michel said.

The Baseline event hosted by Rugby Southland and The Headache Clinic was a success, promoting concussion awareness and education among the rugby and sporting community.

The event showcased the innovative approach of Rugby Southland and The Headache Clinic in prioritising player wellbeing, positioning them firmly as leaders in the field of concussion management.

