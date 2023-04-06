Greenpeace Returns To Southland And Ashburton In April For Free Nitrate Water Testing

Greenpeace will offer free drop-in nitrate water testing to the public at events in Lumsden, Gore and Ashburton in April.

"The purpose of the free water testing is to provide essential information to rural people at risk of nitrate contamination," says Greenpeace Campaigner Christine Rose.

Over the past two years, Greenpeace has held over a dozen free nitrate water testing events in rural towns around New Zealand, including Southland in July 2021 and in Ashburton in October 2021, and offers a free nationwide mail-in testing service. The organisation has now undertaken tests of more than 1000 household water samples.

"People have been very appreciative of the service," says Rose. "Time and again, people agree with the principle that access to safe drinking water is a basic human right."

Southland and Canterbury are regions with some of the highest levels of nitrate contamination due to increases in dairy intensity and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use in recent decades. A growing body of scientific evidence has found links between nitrate contamination of water and potential health impacts, from bowel cancer to premature births.

"We are particularly interested in household bore water supplies, which are the most likely to show hazardous levels of nitrate contamination, according to New Zealand scientists. We want to ensure that local people get an opportunity to find out their nitrate levels and understand the causes and risks of high nitrate in drinking water."

Testing events are happening in:

Lumsden 18th April

10am - 4pm, Lumsden Hall, 8 Meadow Street

Gore 19th April

10am - 4pm, St Andrew’s Church, 2 Devon Street

Ashburton 22nd April

10am - 3pm, Community House, 44 Cass Street

Rose says, "No one should have to wonder if the water from their kitchen tap could be making them or their family sick." She says, "All you need to bring is a sample of your tap water, and we can test it for nitrate while you wait. Run your kitchen tap for one minute and fill a clean container with 200 mls of water and bring it along."

