News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2023 National Social Services Conference

Monday, 1 May 2023, 9:15 am
Press Release: SSPA

This morning close to 300 social service workers from around Aotearoa New Zealand are gathering at Te Papa Tongrewa in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington for Whakamanawa 2023 – The National Social Services Conference.

The Conference is hosted by Social Service Providers Te Pai Ora o Aotearoa (SSPA), the national member-based organisation for community-based social service providers. Whakamanawa is usually a highly anticipated annual event as the only Conference that brings together all those working across Aotearoa New Zealand's community social services and wider social sector.

Dr Claire Achmad, SSPA’s Chief Executive Officer says Whakamanawa 2023 is particularly special, noting this year’s Conference is the first time this two-day national event has been held kanohi ki te kanohi in over three years, due to the pandemic. She says “we’re blown away by the tautoko the event is seeing from social services kaimahi around the motu. This shows they’re keen to reconnect across two days of learning, relationship-weaving and sharing maatauranga. We’re confident our programme featuring a diverse array of keynote kaikōrero, panel kōrerorero, workshops, wellness breaks and more is going to enrich and spark new thinking. We’re also very grateful to our Conference Lead Sponsor Synergia, Conference Sponsor Careerforce Te Pūkenga, and for the support of Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Social Development.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social Development and Employment, Hon Carmel Sepuloni will give the opening keynote address, and further keynote kaikōrero include Hon Marama Davidson, Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, award-winning journalist and mental health advocate Jehan Casinader, and Maramataka practitioner Meretini Bennett-Huxtable. A range of panel discussions will feature, including the return of five young social service leaders from throughout Aotearoa, who shared their aspirations during the virtually held Whakamanwa 2022. They will build on their previous panel discussion, sharing more about the positive difference they are making every day in their communities and hapori alongside tamariki, rangatahi and whānau.

“Whakamanawa 2023 is a special moment, being able to again create this space for strengthening our collective social sector. I’m excited to see kaimahi renewing old relationships and building new collaborations. The focus of Whakamanawa 2023 is on encouraging, inspiring and revitalising our social services kaimahi from around the country, no matter what role they’re working in. Community-based social service workers and those working across our wider social sector are hidden heroes who are going above and beyond, doing essential work in all our communities and hapori”, Dr Achmad says.

“At Whakamanawa 2023, we’re focusing on nurturing a space of learning and relationship-weaving, to in turn enable our social services kaimahi to be as strong as possible in walking alongside tamariki, rangatahi, families and whānau. This mahi is often complex and demanding, providing essential support in times of crisis and need, and to strengthen families and whānau to prevent abuse, harm and neglect of children and tamariki happenning in the first place,” Dr Achmad says.

Alongside the two-day Conference programme, a Whakamanawa Conference Celebration Dinner is being held at Parliament. In a commitment to strengthening the practice and wellbeing of social service workers, Whakamanawa 2023 includes a range of workshops and wellbeing breaks being shared by a range of practitioners, including a number of SSPA member organisations.

To find out more about Whakamanawa 2023 and to view the full Conference Programme, visit www.sspa.org.nz/events/conference2023

 

ENDS

 

Dr Claire Achmad is available for interviews upon request.

Contact for media enquiries:

Sarah Fullarton-Boyce, Communications Advisor

Phone: 022 108 9986

Email: communications@sspa.org.nz

 

ABOUT SOCIAL SERVICE PROVIDERS TE PAI ORA O AOTEAROA | www.sspa.org.nz

SSPA is a membership-based organisation, representing more than 200 non-profit, community-based social service organisations from around Aotearoa New Zealand. Our member organisations are diverse, including small rural organisations, Iwi and kaupapa Māori service providers, Pacific providers, and large national children’s organisations. Our member organisations have been providing life-changing and often life-saving services and support in their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and in rōhe affected by the many natural disasters experienced in Aotearoa New Zealand over recent months due to the impacts of our climate crisis.

SSPA’s full members are funded by government to deliver social services in our communities every day, with a predominant focus on children, rangatahi, families and whānau. Our affiliate members are organisations that deliver social services for these people, and organisations and individuals working in areas aligned to the interests of children, young people, whānau or communities.

SSPA’s vision is that Aotearoa New Zealand’s community-based social services are sustainable, making a positive impact every day in our communities and hapori, supporting children, young people and whānau to thrive now and into the future. SSPA works to strengthen Aotearoa New Zealand’s social sector through advocacy and engagement, learning and development, relationships and sector leadership.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SSPA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces

The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>


WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>


WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 