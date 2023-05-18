News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Budget 2023: Some Positives Health, But No Commitment To Addressing The Structural Drivers Of Health

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 5:58 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Health Coalition Aotearoa Co-Chair Dr. Lisa Te Morenga says that while there were some positives for health in the Budget, it didn’t address the cost-of-living crisis or our major health inequities.

"It’s good to see free prescriptions as well as increased funding to important programmes like immunisation and screening for Māori and Pasifika.

"While we’re also glad the Government has listened to communities and experts by continuing Ka Ora, Ka Ako, we still desperately need to be see it expanded. This is a real missed opportunity for our children.

"Another major issue was not seeing any funding allocated for the promised alcohol law review. This means yet again de-prioritising community wellbeing by kicking critically needed law change down the road.

"We wanted to see the Government commit to a transformative, Te Tiriti-based agenda for health. It's difficult to see how the health reforms are striving for equity when Te Aka Whai Ora only has 2% of Vote health for hauora Māori services. That’s not even close to population-proportionate. The vision of Pae Ora has much further to go still for real co-governance.

"This budget shows the Government simply doesn’t have an appetite to address the structural drivers of poor health and social inequality, nor does it show commitment to a Te Tiriti-based health system."

