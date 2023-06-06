HCA Welcomes Vape Regulations, But More Needed

Health Coalition Aotearoa welcomes the announcement from the government to crack down on disposable vapes, nvape shops near schools or marae, and restricting descriptions of product flavours. It's crucial that our communities aren't saturated with unnecessary products that lead to poor health outcomes.

We're focused on ensuring we reach Aotearoa's goal to be Smokefree by 2025, but across the motu whānau, rangatahi, parents, and school communities have expressed overwhelming concern with the increased number of vapes stores in their neighbourhoods.

It's critical that Aotearoa has regulations in place to protect our rangatahi and tamariki from taking up vaping. To continue this mahi HCA would like to see:

a strengthened approval process for specialist vape retailers (SVRs, outlets like dairies with sectioned off areas for vape retail), to prevent convenience stores from gaining approval as SVRs

a cap on the number of SVRs able to be approved

SVR approval to include consideration of proximity to schools, kura kaupapa, ECE centres, kohanga reo, wahi tapu, and other venues where children and youth gather, in consultation with Smokefree Officers and other community-based smokefree services

safety features to protect tamariki who accidentally pick up vapes around the home.

