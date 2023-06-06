Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

HCA Welcomes Vape Regulations, But More Needed

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 6:15 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Health Coalition Aotearoa welcomes the announcement from the government to crack down on disposable vapes, nvape shops near schools or marae, and restricting descriptions of product flavours. It's crucial that our communities aren't saturated with unnecessary products that lead to poor health outcomes.

We're focused on ensuring we reach Aotearoa's goal to be Smokefree by 2025, but across the motu whānau, rangatahi, parents, and school communities have expressed overwhelming concern with the increased number of vapes stores in their neighbourhoods.

It's critical that Aotearoa has regulations in place to protect our rangatahi and tamariki from taking up vaping. To continue this mahi HCA would like to see:

  • a strengthened approval process for specialist vape retailers (SVRs, outlets like dairies with sectioned off areas for vape retail), to prevent convenience stores from gaining approval as SVRs
  • a cap on the number of SVRs able to be approved
  • SVR approval to include consideration of proximity to schools, kura kaupapa, ECE centres, kohanga reo, wahi tapu, and other venues where children and youth gather, in consultation with Smokefree Officers and other community-based smokefree services
  • safety features to protect tamariki who accidentally pick up vapes around the home.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring Company: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>


Willie Jackson: Kapa Haka Rangatira Among Those Honoured On King’s Birthday

The King’s Birthday & Coronation Honours list celebrates Māori from all walks of life, reflecting the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the community, the Minister for Māori Development said. More>>


Image Auckland: Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

1st prize winner Andrew Cornaga's photo of Ed Sheeran is a stand out portrait that meets all the elements of technical skill, capturing his rock star pose with guitar held high, and encapsulating a triumphant night of music. More>>


Pankaj Vashisht: VFX Rising Star's Journey From Punjab Village To Bollywood

With his exceptional skills and contributions to several blockbuster movies, the VFX artist has emerged as a shining star in the world of Bollywood. Born & raised in a small village in Punjab, his journey to success showcases the power of perseverance & passion. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 