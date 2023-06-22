Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
RESOLVED: Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley And Wairarapa Technical Issues

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 2:39 pm
Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley and Te Whatu Ora Wairarapa have resolved the ICT issue affecting systems across Greater Wellington’s hospitals.

Services across Wellington Regional Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, Ratonga Rua o Porirua, Hutt Hospital, and Wairarapa Hospital are now operating as normal once again.

Over the course of the morning the fault slowed access to a range of clinical and support systems including patient records, clinical notes, laboratory results, payroll, some swipe access cards, and the Citrix application that enables staff to work remotely.

While teams and services worked hard to try to minimise the impact of the issue on patients, some people attending outpatient appointments or planned procedures will have experienced delays of up to 30 minutes or so. While no patients required rescheduling at Wairarapa or Hutt Valley, around 80 Capital Coast patients had to have appointments – in services such as medical outpatients and cancer – rescheduled for the next available opportunity, and we are running additional evening and weekend sessions to catch up for these cancer patients. No surgeries were deferred across the two districts.

