Taranaki Renal Unit Takes Out Further Design Awards

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 3:04 pm
Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Taranaki’s new Renal Unit, Te Huhi Raupō, has scooped five design awards in a matter of weeks.

The building was recognised for excellence in the both the Civic, Health & Arts category and the Green Building category at the New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards in Auckland on 23 June.

Earlier in the month, it also took out the public architecture category at the 2023 Western Architecture Awards in New Plymouth on 16 June, and was named the winner of the prestigious Healthcare Design (under 25,000m2) trophy in the European Healthcare Design Awards 2023. It was also highly commended in the Design for Health & Wellness category of these awards.

We’re delighted that the design of Te Huhi Raupō is being celebrated and recognised, says Te Whatu Ora Taranaki interim hospital and specialist services lead, Gillian Campbell.

"From the outset, we wanted to create a building that provides a welcoming, comfortable, and patient-focused space. It also had to deliver the clinical care patients needed, be sustainable and contribute positively to the mental well-being of both patients and staff," says Campbell.

"The expertise of all the designers and contractors involved, combined with the commitment by Te Whatu Ora to good design and investment in sustainability, has enabled us to produce a building that delivers on all these aspects. To have this recognised by design experts is hugely gratifying."

"Furthermore, each award acknowledges all of the tireless work the Project Maunga team in Taranaki put in to bring Te Huhi Raupō to fruition."

When it comes to sustainability, Te Huhi Raupō is targeting Net Zero Energy Certification and Zero Carbon Certification through the Living Building Challenge. The building has a net embodied carbon, or global warming potential, of less than zero and its total energy use over a year will be neutral, through reduced energy consumption and the use of roof-mounted solar panels to generate energy. This is a global exemplar in sustainable healthcare design.

Te Huhi Raupō received around $13 million in government funding as part of Project Maunga Stage 2, the redevelopment of the Taranaki Base Hospital campus. It is one of 104 healthcare infrastructure projects worth a total of $6.8 billion that Te Whatu Ora is currently planning and delivering around the motu.

