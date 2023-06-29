Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Mana Ki Tua Specialist Weight Management Service Opens

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Mana Ki Tua, a new specialist weight management service for Te Whatu Ora for Counties Manukau has commenced operations this week.

The service is made up of several initiatives to support those living with weight-related health conditions in Counties Manukau.

It will provide participants with wrap-around support services, funded low-calorie meal replacements, medication adjuncts, and support to lose weight by a multi-specialist team including health coaches, dietitians, social workers, health psychologists, endocrinologists and other kaimahi.

Importantly, the service promotes a whaanau-centric model and will encourage people who join the programme to also invite their whaanau to participate.

Eva Takinui, Maaori Health Weight Management Project Manager, explains that the name Te Mana Ki Tua means "The power is beyond".

"We aim to increase health literacy and independence, providing an equitable service that will see people invested in long term behaviour change wrapped within a culturally appropriate holistic approach and setting.

"Our health coaches have lived experience as individuals who have either experienced obesity, Type 2 Diabetes and are support people for spouses and immediate and extended whaanau."

Dr Brian Yow, Service Manager for Te Mana Ki Tua, says the amazing collaboration between whaanau, consumer focus groups, kaimahi and other stakeholders was key to the service’s successful launch.

"We are working with our first group of between 10 and 20 participants and we look forward to going on this journey together.

"Participants and whaanau will be supported throughout the programme which is tailored based on need and shared goals, and may last up to a year or beyond."

The programme will initially be offered to people referred but ineligible for bariatric surgery, and to young adults living with type 2 diabetes and who have a body mass index (BMI) above 35.

The new service has started in temporary premises while the final home for Te Mana Ki Tua is being refurbished.

An official opening of the service will take place in the near future.

