Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Recovered Living NZ Welcomes First-step Funding To Tackle Eating Disorders

Tuesday, 4 July 2023, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Recovered Living

Recovered Living NZ (RLNZ), New Zealand’s first charitable Eating Disorder Treatment Centre in North Canterbury is delighted to announce that it has obtained a contract to fully cover residential eating disorder services under ACC Sensitive Claims.

The eating disorder must be covered as a mental injury under the sensitive claim and although ACC advised that they cannot guarantee an enquiry will result in a direct referral for funding, it is a start. If people have an eating disorder that is covered under a sensitive claim, and would like to request funding for RLNZ services, they can contact their ACC Recovery Team Member to start the process.

Kristie Amadio, Director of RLNZ is delighted with this first step to making eating disorder treatment more accessible for Kiwis. Kristie says, “this contract is a fantastic opportunity for those who need our service, and I strongly encourage those who are eligible, to apply. Once you have contacted ACC, please let us know by emailing admissions@rlnz.org so we can manage your position on our waiting list.”

Recovered Living NZ is a residential treatment programme that opened its doors in May to meet the urgent need for specialised, full continuum eating disorder treatment in New Zealand. With an estimated 103,000 people in New Zealand struggling with an eating disorder, there is a significant shortage of services to support Kiwis in need, to reach full recovery.

Clients at Recovered Living receive three individual sessions of therapy per week, two to three group therapy sessions per day, twice weekly individual sessions with the dietitian, and are overseen by a psychiatrist and GP. The programme includes practical kitchen skills, meal preparation and planning, restaurant outings, and an individualized treatment plan for recovery.

Recovered Living is committed to teaching clients the tools and skills they require to live a full and recovered life. They have a full multi-disciplinary and passionate staffing team across a range of specialities, who work together to address the full range of eating disorders and related health issues.

Eating disorders affect people of all ages, genders, and ethnicities – they don’t discriminate. These conditions are not a choice and one in ten sufferers will die within ten years. They are hard to treat without expert care that focuses on tackling the psychological and behavioural elements of a person’s condition.

Kristie concludes, “it is my wish that one day all Eating Disorder Services in Aotearoa are fully covered by Government funding, and I feel encouraged that the ACC contract is the starting point in making this happen.”

For more information about Recovered Living NZ visit www.recoveredlivingnz.com

We still need to raise further funds to ensure that our programme is accessible to all Kiwis in need. To support our services, donate at www.recoveredlivingnz.com/donate/.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Recovered Living on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 