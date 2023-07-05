Row Away The Blues 2023: “It’s Bigger Than Just Me!”

Row Away the Blues is a community event organised by NZBMA, a family-owned business in Christchurch that offers clinical treatment and complementary therapy for various health issues.

This year, Row Away the Blues is raising awareness for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand. They work to create a society where everyone can enjoy positive mental health and well-being without discrimination. Our theme this year is “It’s bigger than just me!” We know that mental health impacts everyone and we want to help those who struggle within our community.

Event details

We invite you to join us in raising awareness of mental health by taking on a physical challenge that will test your endurance and resilience. Row Away the Blues is a four-hour event on Sunday, 6 August at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub, where you can be physically active and dedicate your efforts to someone who matters to you. You can bring your own cardio equipment or choose to run or walk. We also welcome families and friends to come and support each other in this atmosphere of togetherness.

Why should you join us?

Because mental health is important. Almost half of the people in New Zealand will experience mental distress or illness in their lifetime. Over half of the rainbow community and nearly two-thirds of people living with disabilities will have a personal experience of mental distress or illness. Mental health and addiction challenges are common in New Zealand, and anyone can experience them.

Almost half of the people in New Zealand will experience mental distress or illness in their lifetime. Over half of the rainbow community and nearly two-thirds of people living with disabilities will have a personal experience of mental distress or illness. Mental health and addiction challenges are common in New Zealand, and anyone can experience them. Because physical activity is good for you. Research shows that physical activity can improve your mood, reduce stress, enhance self-esteem, and prevent or manage depression and anxiety. Physical activity can also improve your physical health by strengthening your heart, lungs, muscles, bones, and immune system.

Research shows that physical activity can improve your mood, reduce stress, enhance self-esteem, and prevent or manage depression and anxiety. Physical activity can also improve your physical health by strengthening your heart, lungs, muscles, bones, and immune system. Because you are not alone. By joining Row Away the Blues 2023, you will be part of a supportive community that shares your values and goals. You will meet new people who understand what you are going through and who will cheer you on. You will also have the opportunity to honour someone who matters to you by dedicating your effort to them.

By joining Row Away the Blues 2023, you will be part of a supportive community that shares your values and goals. You will meet new people who understand what you are going through and who will cheer you on. You will also have the opportunity to honour someone who matters to you by dedicating your effort to them. Because you can make a difference. By participating in Row Away the Blues 2023, you will be raising awareness for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and their work to create a society where everyone can enjoy positive mental health and well-being without discrimination.

Registration

We have posted the details of Row Away the Blues 2023 event on Facebook, but if you don’t use Facebook, you can still register by emailing us at rowawaytheblues@gmail.com We will send you a form that will ask you about your preferred activity and whether you need space for your cardio equipment or if you plan to run/walk.

We hope you will join us in this event and remember that you are not alone in your journey. Together, we can make a difference for ourselves and others.

Links

To learn more about NZBMA and their services, please visit www.nzbma.com

Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand

Facebook | Row Away the Blues

Instagram | Row Away the Blues

Row Away the Blues 2019 charity event raises money for Māori health service | Stuff.co.nz

About Wayne

Wayne Armour is an exceptional open water swimmer who constantly challenges his physical endurance and mental strength in and out of the water, and a fervent LGBTQIA+ advocate who passionately contributes to the community and raises awareness and funds for various causes that are close to his heart. He has a generous spirit and a strong sense of social responsibility, and he has spearheaded and joined in numerous events over the years to support different charities that help people in need, such as local Mental Health charities, the Cancer Society, the Heart Foundation, Westpac Helicopter rescue, Animal rescue/relief, and the Rainbow Youth just to name a few. He always motivates others to join him in his endeavours, whether it is swimming something daring like Waiheke Island to Auckland or attempting to swim across Foveaux strait, one of the most challenging open water swims in the world, doing a 30-day mental health challenge, or doing 12 hours on a rowing machine, which is a thrilling and exhilarating experience but also a test of endurance and stamina.

Wayne is also a Body Mechanic at NZBMA, a clinic that offers a unique blend of clinical and complementary therapies for injury prevention and overall wellbeing. He is a bioengineering enthusiast and examines the whole structure rather than just the symptomatic issue. He has shared his vast knowledge and skills through free workshops over the years, on self-care, injury prevention and recovery, where he teaches people how to take accountability and care of their bodies and minds using simple and effective techniques that can be done at home or at work. He has also teamed up with his mother Dawn Armour, to offer free sport flush massages to runners and athletes at local running events, such as the Crater Rim, local ultra marathons, local 10km running events, and the City2Surf, to help educate runners of the importance of relaxing their muscles and how massage can prevent injuries. He has invented his own therapeutic methodology called Body Mechanic therapy, which allows him to combine his many various techniques learnt over many years, such as neuromuscular massage, active release stretching, trigger point therapy, myofascial cupping, and dry needling/acupuncture, these all enhance outcomes both physical and mental wellbeing for his clients. He has helped many people with chronic pain, neuromuscular stress, musculoskeletal injuries, visceral muscle conditions, elite athletes, and other conditions using his biopsychosocial holistic approach.

Wayne is also very active on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where he posts entertaining and inspiring videos of himself doing workouts, rants, challenges, life talks and fun activities. He has a positive and playful attitude towards social media and uses it as a platform to express himself and connect with others who share his interests and values. He empowers people to embrace their own bodies and not succumb to societal pressures or norms that dictate how they should look or act. He celebrates diversity and promotes a healthy and balanced lifestyle that includes physical activity, nutrition, hydration, sleep, meditation, and laughter. He is not afraid to be himself and encourages others to do the same. He is a role model for many people who struggle with their identity or self-esteem, especially young people who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community or who face bullying or discrimination. He shows them that they are not alone and that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

© Scoop Media

