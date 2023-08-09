Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Heartbeats Trust Launches New Exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation And Prevention Programme

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Heartbeats Trust

Designed in collaboration with the University of Auckland’s Health and Rehabilitation Research Centre, Heartbeats CARDIO is a new programme that aims to help reduce readmission and mortality rates for heart event survivors

  • The programme is based on proven and successful programme overseas and is estimated to save over 150 lives each year and around $12 million in direct healthcare costs

Heartbeats Charitable Trust has launched its first new exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation and prevention programme, the Heartbeats CARDIO.

Designed in collaboration with the University of Auckland’s Health and Rehabilitation Research Centre, CARDIO is a gym and community-based rehabilitation programme, delivered through qualified clinical exercise physiologists over a twelve-week period.

Heartbeats CARDIO is based on proven and successful programmes overseas, where it’s been recorded that they can help to reduce all-cause readmission rate by up to 28% within the first 12 months post discharge.

It features ongoing clinical monitoring and assessments, personalised programme tailored to an individual’s heart condition provided by clinical exercise physiologists, combined with professional diet advice and mind-body counselling with peer-to-peer support from Heartbeats’ community network.

Heartbeats CARDIO is estimated to save over 150 lives per year and around $12 million in direct healthcare costs.

Founder of the Trust and fellow heart event survivor, Trent Lash says what makes this programme unique is that it is designed to go well beyond the programmes currently delivered by the public healthcare sector.

“We’ve designed this programme for the benefit of our communities. It is a highly personalised programme with full wraparound services to improve the health of people living with heart conditions,” says Trent.

Dr Paul Marshall from the Health and Rehabilitation Research Centre at the University of Auckland says both exercise and community support are important to cardiac rehabilitation and believes the programme can greatly improve the quality of life for cardiac patients.

"By harnessing the expertise of clinical exercise physiologists to design personalised exercise programmes tailored to each individual's needs and circumstances, Heartbeats CARDIO stands at the forefront of cardiac rehabilitation and prevention in Aotearoa.

“With the invaluable peer-to-peer support from Heartbeats' community network, this programme is uniquely positioned to enhance the quality of life for cardiac patients on a personal level.

“Heartbeats CARDIO is a testament to the power of compassion, science, and collaboration in crafting tailored care plans. Together with Heartbeats, we want to make a profound difference in the lives of those living with heart conditions, empower our communities to embrace proactive cardiac care, and foster a path to lasting wellbeing,” says Dr Marshall.

Heartbeats CARDIO is currently being run at the University of Auckland’s Newmarket campus. The Trust is now proactively seeking sustainable funding to scale the programme throughout Auckland.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in Aotearoa New Zealand and are responsible for almost 10,000 deaths every year in the country.

Heart event survivors and those who live with heart conditions are encouraged to attend cardiac rehabilitation to reduce the risk of readmission or disease progression.

Find out more about the Heartbeats CARDIO programme here.

About Heartbeats

Recommended by the Heart Foundation NZ, Heartbeats is a diverse community of heart event survivors that offers individual, personal support, and connects across healthcare providers at a local level.

Heartbeats’ peer-to-peer support groups are run and developed within local communities with support from the Heartbeats Charitable Trust. This support includes funding, resources, access to allied health service networks, training in group facilitation, and provision of heart educational resources.

Membership is free and the group sessions are held monthly across Auckland. Please visit the Heartbeats website for more details on the location and timings.

Heartbeats’ suite of programmes for support includes physical meetings, online HeartZOOM meetings, public HeartTALKS, and a HeartBUDDY matching platform for individuals with specific conditions to connect and share experiences which can help support situations like an upcoming surgery.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Heartbeats Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 