Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Stronger Youth Vaping Measures Welcomed

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) welcomes Labour’s stronger proposed measures to address the serious problem of vaping among our tamariki and rangatahi.

Labour’s policy announced today included capping all vape stores to 600 nation-wide, a requirement for all retailers to obtain a license to sell vapes and harsher penalties for those selling to youth.

"We are heartened that the Labour Party is moving in the right direction with these measures because our tamariki and rangatahi need protection," HCA Smoke-free Expert Advisory Group member and Takiri Mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Service Whanau Ora Collective regional manager Catherine Manning said.

HCA called for a "nicotine-free generation" policy to protect against the harms of nicotine addiction through vaping in its submission on the Government’s Smoke-free 2025 action plan in August 2022.

Manning said it was good to see the Labour Party responding to this. She said licensing should be applied to individuals who sell vaping products, as well as retailers.

"Individual sellers should also be required to obtain a license for both vaping and smoked tobacco products and should lose their license for any breaches," Manning said.

Evidence from the ASH Year 10 surveys since 2015 suggests a generation of school children has become quickly addicted to very high levels of nicotine.

One 2021 school survey of 3,124 Year 9-13 students from 21 schools in Hawkes Bay found that 9.8% of students vaped daily, and 15% of daily vapers were waking up during the night to vape.

HCA co-chair Professor Boyd Swinburn said Aotearoa can no longer ignore the harms of vaping and this was made clear by huge support for a petition delivered to Parliament by Vape-Free Kids Aotearoa last week.

"When parents, principals and rangatahi are turning up on the steps of Parliament pleading for help, we can see how significant the problem is."

HCA is also calling on increased resources to monitor and enforce regulations regarding vaping to youth, and provision of appropriate support for tamariki and rangatahi who are now addicted to these products.

The response to vaping by the Government has not fully recognised Māori perspectives on the harms of addiction - among rangatahi and tamariki - and particularly as vaping prevalence among Māori and Pacific young people is significantly higher than NZ European youth.

"We must ensure that entrenching vaping among rangatahi of today and in future generations is not a legacy of the Smokefree Environments Amendment Bill," HCA Smoke-free Expert Advisory Group chair Leitu Tufuga says.

 

ENDS

 

HCA Smoke-free Expert Advisory Group chair Leitu Tufuga: 021469913

HCA Smoke-free Expert Advisory Group member Catherine Manning: 02102642354

Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) is a coordinating, umbrella organisation for the NGO, healthcare and academic sectors to achieve the collective vision of health and equity in Aotearoa/New Zealand. We envision greater health and equity for all New Zealanders through reduced consumption of harmful products (tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy foods and beverages) and improved determinants of health.

 

For more information contact:

Cate Macintosh | Senior Communications Lead, Health Coalition Aotearoa

Email: cate@healthcoalition.org.nz

Mobile: +64 (0)27 836 5001

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More


Rodger Fox: Big Band To Tour South Island

Fusing the modern big band sound with Aotearoa-New Zealand hip-hop, the Rodger Fox Big Band, featuring multi-award-winning hip-hop legend King Kapisi & blues vocalist Erna Ferry, are heading south for four concerts in October. More


Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More

Stagecraft: Kate Atkinson's Abandonment

Kate Atkinson's Abandonment is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that the past isn’t as far away as we think. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 