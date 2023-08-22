Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More Action To Crack Down On Youth Vaping

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 7:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

  • Cap the number of vape stores nationally to 600
  • All retailers, including dairies, must obtain a license to sell vaping products
  • Harsher legal penalties of up to $15,000 for retailers who sell to youth
  • Look to make vape products less visible from the store front

The Labour Party will take further actions to crack down on youth vaping if re-elected, capping the number of vape stores nationwide to 600 and ramping up the penalties for those who sell to underage people, Labour Leader Chris Hipkins has announced.

“The recent increase in youth vaping is unacceptable. Those who produce and sell vapes are clearly targeting our kids, especially in low socio-economic areas, and Labour is taking action to stop that,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Earlier this year the Labour Government announced we would effectively ban disposable vapes, stop new vape shops from opening near schools and marae and restrict the number of flavours.

“We have also banned the sale of vapes to under-18s and prohibited vape advertising and sponsorship.

However it’s clear more needs to be done. Vapes are far too widely available so tougher measures are now needed.

“If re-elected we will cap the number of stores vapes can be sold in to 600 nationwide – significantly reducing the number by more than half.

“In addition all retailers, including dairies, must obtain a license to sell vaping products.

“The licencing regime will both be able to reduce the number of outlets that sell vapes and also ensure there aren’t clusters of vape stores targeting schools or low socio-economic communities.

“We have already made it illegal to sell vapes to anyone under 18. But the ongoing uptake suggests the current penalties are not a strong enough deterrent.

“A Labour Government will increase penalties to adults who supply vape products to underaged children by 100%, from up to $5,000, to up to $10,000. We will also increase penalties for retailers found to be selling vaping products to underage children from up to $10,000, to up to $15,000.

“The way vape retailers are targeting young New Zealanders and our poorer communities must stop. Combined with measures already announced this plan can help stamp out youth vaping,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Our plan to decrease smoking is working, with smoking rates plummeting to their lowest levels ever,” Labour Health Spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

“Vaping has been an important tool to assist adult smokers to give up, however we have seen the number of young people vaping daily more than triple between 2019-2021.

“In the same way we are stamping out smoking, this plan can make a real difference to stop vaping.

“The next stage in our plan is targeted at limiting the supply of vapes. We have seen the explosion of vape retailers in recent years. A licencing regime will stop any new stores opening and will allow us to spread the number of stores across the country.

“We know public health messaging is effective and can help educate young people on the true harms of vaping. We will build on the Protect Your Breath campaign to combat misinformation and disinformation about the reality of vaping.

“We will also look to make vape products less visible from the store front, in the same way we have with tobacco.

“I want to ensure all young New Zealanders can be smoke and vape free in order to live healthy lives,” Ayesha Verrall said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Teaching Kids About Finance & The FIFA Women's World Cup

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More>>


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

This week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More


 
 
PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Future Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More

Cooper Legal: Survivors Of Abuse In State Care Question Settlement

Four survivors of serious abuse while in the care of the State have filed legal proceedings in the High Court against the Attorney-General asking the Court to declare whether a new settlement framework fulfils the Crown’s redress obligations. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Is Not a Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. Unlike nurses and teachers, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight publicly for their pay increases which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 