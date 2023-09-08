Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

"I Wish People Knew…" Campaign Amplifying The Voices Of Those Impacted By Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

Friday, 8 September 2023, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Healthwatch

September is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) awareness month. The ninth day of the ninth month marks FASD awareness day and symbolises the nine months of pregnancy. Many organisations hold events worldwide to raise awareness about the lifelong disability and highlight the needs of those affected. Aotearoa New Zealand is the first nation in the world to mark it each year. This year’s "I wish people knew…" campaign gives voice to those who know FASD better than anyone else - people living with FASD, their whānau and those who support them.

Alcohol Healthwatch Acting Executive Director Rebecca Williams says, "This campaign provides a platform for those impacted by FASD to share their experiences and highlight the changes that will enable them to thrive."

Williams says, "It can be difficult for those affected and their families to access the support they need. This lack of support can compound the challenges for them."

She hopes the campaign will help raise awareness of FASD among New Zealanders and policy-makers.

"We need to step up our prevention efforts and better meet the needs of those affected."

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is a preventable lifelong neuro-disability caused by prenatal exposure to alcohol that can cause extensive mental and physical difficulties.

FASD month also highlights that there is no safe amount of alcohol exposure during pregnancy. Each year, between 1500 and 3000 babies are born with FASD in Aotearoa and may need lifelong support.

Anyone needing further information and support around Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder can visit FASD-CAN Inc, the hub for FASD in Aotearoa. They hold regular training and events for caregivers, whānau and professionals, as well as for people living with FASD.

With shared strength, guidance and wisdom, those with FASD can grow and achieve.

Ma te kaha o te kaha, te aratohu me te whakaaro

nui, ka tupu te tipu me te whakatutuki i te hunga ki te FASD.

For more information, support, or to share your wishes, visit https://fasdmonth.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Alcohol Healthwatch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 