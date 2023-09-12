Drug Company Removes Chemical Imbalance Claim From Consumer Info

Drug Company, Teva Pharma, has agreed to rewrite its Consumer Medicines Information, removing references to depression being caused by a “chemical imbalance”.

Excellence in Mind spokesperson, Giselle Bahr, says this is great for people searching for information. “This empowers people who may previously have believed depression was caused by a chemical imbalance to look at other causes in their environment. It enables them to consider healthier solutions”.

Excellence in Mind wrote to Medsafe and Teva Pharma earlier this year outlining their concerns. Teva and Medsafe agreed and have updated their material.

“For too long drug companies have been promoting the idea that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance,” says Giselle Bahr. “And that people need to be permanently on antidepressants. The evidence for this is poor, with growing data that antidepressants have little benefit.”

Teva is one of several pharmaceutical companies supplying antidepressants to New Zealand and Excellence In Mind will be contacting the others to ask that they follow suit.

Excellence in Mind is a recently established coalition of mental health professionals who are advocating for more meaningful choice for people in distress.

