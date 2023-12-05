Call For Nominations Medical Council Of New Zealand Elections

Nominations have now opened for the next election of medical members onto the Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa |Medical Council of New Zealand (Council).

“The Council has an important role in protecting public safety by setting standards for the medical profession and ensuring that doctors are competent and fit to practise” says Council Chief Executive, Joan Simeon.

“We are looking for four outstanding doctors to serve on the governance of the Council, working with us on challenging matters, which relate to maintaining the high standards expected of the medical profession and ensuring public health and safety. Council decisions are often difficult and require considerable thought and sound judgement. The issues are important, both to the public and the profession.”

“If you are a registered doctor, and interested in ensuring high professional standards, then I encourage you to put your name forward, or consider nominating one of your colleagues who you think has the skills and experience needed.”

Ms Simeon says all registered doctors should have received an email or letter with information about the upcoming election, including how to make a nomination, the criteria for standing, and details about the responsibilities and time commitments of members.

“Council elections are about building a strong Council that the public, government and medical profession can have confidence in, so please read through it and consider putting yourself forward,” says Ms Simeon.

Any registered doctor who resides in New Zealand can make a nomination at Electionnz.com – the organisation Council has commissioned to run the online election and nominations process.

Nominations for next February’s election are open now, until 19 January 2024.

