Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

‘Health Sacrificed For Tax Savings’

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: NZNO

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) is disappointed by the lack of priority given to health in Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ mini-Budget announcement this afternoon.

Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said the "self-praised" $7.5 billion saving could have gone towards solving the health crisis.

"This Government chose not to fund the frontline. At best, this Government is championing the status quo of an inequitable, underfunded, and understaffed health system.

"At worst, they are driving Aoteoroa’s health system off a fiscal cliff. They seem to be prioritising savings in taxes over the nation’s health."

Ms Nuku said health workers were always asked to do more with less and to support more patients with less funding, to provide high-quality healthcare with less staff and to make do with less pay than they deserve.

"What is desperately needed are funding commitments that help our nurses, our midwives, our health care assistants, and our kaiāwhina do more with more."

Ms Nuku said the finance minister announced $7.47 billion in reduced Government spending to fund tax cuts which will be announced in Budget 2024, and this equated to one-third of this year’s allocated Health budget.

"This Government campaigned on big talk of funding frontline health services, so why is this $7.47 billion failing to make its way to the frontline?"

The total Budget allocation for health services for 2022/23 was $24.638 billion, however, Te Whatu Ora’s recently published Annual Report shows actual spending was $26.703 billion. For the financial year 2022/23, Te Whatu Ora reported a net deficit of $1.013 billion.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The current Government has only committed its spending in health to match inflation, for context, CPI was 5.6 percent in September 2023.

"This Government’s limited funding commitments for health services does not account for Te Whatu Ora’s existing 4.1 percent deficit due to cost escalation, nor the increasing health costs arising from changing demographics and population needs (for example ageing population or the rise in chronic health conditions), as well as expected cost increases from regular price inflation which is particularly high for clinical resources and medical equipment."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 