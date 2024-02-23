Centre For Brain Research And Ngāpuhi Launch Unique Mate Wareware Initiative In Northland

A way forward for aiding mate wareware, or dementia care, within Māori communities

In collaboration with Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi and Waipapa Taumata Rau - University of Auckland’s Centre for Brain Research (CBR), a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of mate wareware or dementia care will launch in Northland, Aotearoa, next week.

The program is set to develop a Māori-centered strategy to provide comprehensive support for carers, whānau, and kaumātua grappling with mate wareware.

The initiative, which will be led by the dedicated dementia team at Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi and supported by researchers from the University's School of Psychology, is set to unfold over a transformative six-month program. The team will construct a Māori model for kaiāwhina of whānau enduring mate wareware, with the intention of nationwide adoption across all iwi and hapū.

The launch of the CBR Ngāpuhi Hauora o te Roro Rangahau partnership is set for Tuesday 27 February at Roma Marae, Ahipara. The event will commence with a pōwhiri at noon, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward elevated dementia care within Māori communities.

Key attendees:

Distinguished Professor Sir Richard Faull (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Rāhiri), CBR Director.

Dr Makarena Dudley (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu), CBR Deputy Director Māori

Tia Ashby, CEO Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

