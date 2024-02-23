Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Centre For Brain Research And Ngāpuhi Launch Unique Mate Wareware Initiative In Northland

Friday, 23 February 2024, 5:37 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

A way forward for aiding mate wareware, or dementia care, within Māori communities

In collaboration with Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi and Waipapa Taumata Rau - University of Auckland’s Centre for Brain Research (CBR), a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of mate wareware or dementia care will launch in Northland, Aotearoa, next week.

The program is set to develop a Māori-centered strategy to provide comprehensive support for carers, whānau, and kaumātua grappling with mate wareware.

The initiative, which will be led by the dedicated dementia team at Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi and supported by researchers from the University's School of Psychology, is set to unfold over a transformative six-month program. The team will construct a Māori model for kaiāwhina of whānau enduring mate wareware, with the intention of nationwide adoption across all iwi and hapū.

The launch of the CBR Ngāpuhi Hauora o te Roro Rangahau partnership is set for Tuesday 27 February at Roma Marae, Ahipara. The event will commence with a pōwhiri at noon, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward elevated dementia care within Māori communities.

Key attendees:
Distinguished Professor Sir Richard Faull (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Rāhiri), CBR Director.
Dr Makarena Dudley (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu), CBR Deputy Director Māori
Tia Ashby, CEO Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 