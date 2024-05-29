Asthma-related Hospitalisations Plummet, NZ Leads The World In Asthma Management

Asthma-related hospital admissions plummeted by almost 20 per cent during a four-year period, new findings show.

A study, by the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand (MRINZ) led by Professor Richard Beasley, revealed that between 2019 and 2022, there was a 108 per cent rise in the use of combination (2-in-1) inhalers. This surge coincided with a 17 per cent decrease in hospital admissions for asthma during the same period.

This study shows that New Zealand is leading the world in effective asthma management and treatment.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the proof is in the pudding.

"This study also reflects the hard work the Foundation does in disseminating information that changes asthma management and supports the 1 in 8 Kiwis living with asthma in New Zealand.

"Our goal is to reduce hospitalisations for all respiratory conditions and this is proof that our work makes a difference."

The Foundation, with the support of its Scientific Advisory Board (of which Professor Beasley is also a member), develops and distributes the national asthma guidelines for all health professionals in New Zealand, Ms Harding says.

"This has been pivotal in standardising asthma care and ensuring that the best practices are implemented nationwide."

The Foundation receives no Government funding, so the development of these crucial resources is made possible through community grants, our Friends of the Foundation partners and kind donations from New Zealanders, she said.

A 2020 update to the New Zealand asthma guidelines - based on MRINZ research - stated that the (2-in-1) combination inhaler was the preferred treatment for asthma treatment for adolescents and adults in Aotearoa.

This update led to a spike in the use of combination inhalers, "representing a pivotal moment in asthma management in New Zealand", the study found.

Foundation Medical Director Professor Bob Hancox says it is great to see that New Zealand doctors are using the Foundation’s guidelines in their practice.

"These guidelines incorporate important evidence from New Zealand-based research, and the health of many patients has benefited from their rapid uptake."

Nearly two people every week die from asthma - that’s 98 people every year.

Asthma affects 1 in 8 New Zealanders, with more than half a million Kiwis taking medication to help manage their symptoms.

The New Zealand Adolescent and Adult Asthma Guidelines and the New Zealand Asthma Quick Reference Guide have been downloaded 5439 times in the past two years, as well as 2844 printed copies distributed from the Foundation’s online resource store over the past four years.

