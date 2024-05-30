Workplace Programme Launched To Help Organisations Support Employees With Endometriosis

Endometriosis New Zealand (ENZ) has launched a workplace programme for organisations to better support employees with endometriosis.

"Workplaces have a responsibility to prioritise the health and wellbeing of their employees. With endometriosis estimated to affect 120,000 people in New Zealand and a near nine-year average wait for diagnosis, we know many people suffer in silence," ENZ Chief Executive Tanya Cooke says.

The ENZ 2023 Community Workplace Survey showed members find it challenging to manage their symptoms in the workplace, with 88% of respondents having to take sick leave to manage their condition, 66% finding workplace stress negatively impacted their symptoms and 48% having to take unpaid leave.

Meanwhile, the 2022 NICM Health Research Institute Study found a third of respondents missed out on a promotion as a consequence of the condition and one in six lost their jobs.

"There are significant barriers individuals with endometriosis may encounter in the workplace including challenges managing symptoms while experiencing lengthy delays for diagnosis and treatment, stigma and discrimination from employers or colleagues, financial difficulty and working within the confinements of a role," Tanya says.

"Our workplace programme, which includes new guides for employers and employees, a template workplace policy and ENZ facilitated workplace presentations, has been developed with input from employment lawyers, clinical experts and those with endometriosis. They are designed to raise awareness about the condition, as well as giving employees and employers the tools they need to navigate the workplace impacts of the condition."

The resources include a number of handy tips including:

Guidance for employees to have open conversations with their managers about their condition to find the right support to help them thrive at work

Workplaces considering having the following options available to employees experiencing endometriosis symptoms:

Flexible work arrangements, such as allowing a change in shift patterns, shorter hours, flexible hours, job sharing and working remotely

Job modifications such as changed responsibilities, reduced workloads, wearing loose clothing or modifying workstations

Providing a supportive environment for employees to access their leave entitlements and considering unpaid or menstrual leave requests to manage symptoms, attend medical appointment and undergo and recover from surgeries

Providing accessible facilities and amenities including bathrooms, showers, period products and suitable spaces for employees to rest and manage symptoms during work

Providing access to occupational health professionals and health insurance

Offering endometriosis information sessions, peer support groups and resources in the workplace to educate staff about endometriosis, its impact and foster an understanding work environment.

The resources can be downloaded at this link: https://nzendo.org.nz/resources/

© Scoop Media

