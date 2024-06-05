Outstanding Assessment Centre Results A Win For New Zealand Pharmacy

A nearly 100 percent pass rate in the mid-year Assessment Centre (AC) for intern pharmacists will provide much needed help for the nation’s pharmacy workforce.

This excellent result will mean that 43 interns are now eligible to register in the pharmacist scope of practice.

The Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand and the Pharmacy Council congratulated the interns on their achievement.

Society president Michael Hammond called the result “great.”

“The life journeys that can now happen will be amazing. Pharmacy is one of those careers where you get out what you put in. No matter which field in pharmacy these newly minted pharmacists choose to go into, I’m sure they’ll make it their own.”

This result would not have been possible without the network of preceptors and mentors the society could access to train the interns, said Michael.

“Everyone came together to help support this success for interns. Whole pharmacy teams supported their interns as well. Teamwork makes the dream work.

“The results demonstrate that interns were very well prepared and have worked hard.”

Council CE Michael Pead said that after interns apply and register in the pharmacist scope of practice, they can use their skills as competent and safe pharmacists.

“The Assessment Centre process is rigorous and robust, and the public can have confidence that those who pass are ready to practise independently and contribute to better health outcomes for New Zealanders.”

He thanked the Society for the excellent job they did in planning the AC and running the exam, and for the initiatives they’ve put in place to support and deliver intern training.

“We’re also appreciative of all the pharmacists who contributed to the AC, writing and reviewing cases, and serving as assessors.”

