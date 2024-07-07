Auckland Harbour Bridge Lights Up Tomorrow For International Paramedics Day

If you're passing the Harbour Bridge on Monday after 6pm, you might notice the green and gold lighting design.

International Paramedics Day, launched in 2022, is celebrated annually on 8 July, marking the birth anniversary of Dominique-Jean Larrey, often hailed as the 'father of modern-day ambulance services.' This year’s theme is “The Difference We Make.”

In Aotearoa, paramedics make a crucial difference in communities across the motu every hour. Hato Hone St John services approximately 90% of the country’s emergency ambulance needs, and Wellington Free Ambulance services Greater Wellington and the Wairarapa.

Last year, Hato Hone St John responded to 437,960 incidents, averaging 1,203 incidents per day—a 2% increase from the previous year. Hato Hone St John boasts a dedicated workforce of 4,594 ambulance officers, both paid and volunteer. Among them, 1,457 are qualified paramedics, with 198 in specialist paramedic roles. This diverse skillset is fundamental to the exceptional healthcare service they provide.

Following the organisation’s Annual Appeal, which encouraged New Zealanders to ‘Light the Way’ by donating towards ambulance station builds and repairs, Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will light up in green and gold to commemorate this special day.

Hato Hone St John Chief Executive, Peter Bradley, says, “Words cannot fully express my pride in the work our paramedics and ambulance teams do. They show up when people are at their most vulnerable and make a positive difference in their lives every single day.

“It’s wonderful to see this iconic landmark lit up in green and gold. The Harbour Bridge has seen many an ambulance cross over it to aid those in need, so it will be a brilliant sight as it shines as a small token of recognition for the work our paramedics and all ambulance teams do.”

Wellington Free Chief Executive, Dave Robinson, adds, “Our Wellington Free Ambulance paramedics make a difference to everyone in Greater Wellington and Wairarapa, providing support 24/7, 365 days a year. Our team of over 200 frontline paramedics is highly regarded by the community and their healthcare colleagues. It’s humbling to see their relentless drive for high clinical standards and compassion in responding to those in need. I am deeply grateful to every team member for their unwavering commitment to our community.”

Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance encourage New Zealanders to join them in thanking all the wonderful paramedics around the motu for the invaluable difference they make to local communities’ health and wellbeing.

International Paramedics Day is organised by the College of Paramedics in the UK, with support from professional paramedic organisations worldwide.

