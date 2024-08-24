Save Ambulances For Emergencies During Strike

Hato Hone St John is calling on New Zealanders to save ambulances for medical emergencies and serious injuries during further strike action proposed by union members today.

A second withdrawal of labour began at 4am today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), by ambulance personnel members of First Union and the Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand Inc. (NZAA division) following strikes earlier this week on Tuesday (August 20,2024).

Hato Hone St John has plans in place to ensure it can respond to emergencies during the strike action.

Call 111 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department and get help if they have a medical emergency or a serious injury.

For non-urgent matters, please seek advice from Healthline, an urgent care centre or pharmacy first.

For more information: https://www.stjohn.org.nz/news--info/action/

https://www.facebook.com/StJohnNewZealand/videos/455113007235182

