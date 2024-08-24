Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Save Ambulances For Emergencies During Strike

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 6:11 am
Press Release: Hato Hone St John

Hato Hone St John is calling on New Zealanders to save ambulances for medical emergencies and serious injuries during further strike action proposed by union members today.

A second withdrawal of labour began at 4am today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), by ambulance personnel members of First Union and the Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand Inc. (NZAA division) following strikes earlier this week on Tuesday (August 20,2024).

Hato Hone St John has plans in place to ensure it can respond to emergencies during the strike action.

Call 111 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department and get help if they have a medical emergency or a serious injury.

For non-urgent matters, please seek advice from Healthline, an urgent care centre or pharmacy first.

For more information: https://www.stjohn.org.nz/news--info/action/
https://www.facebook.com/StJohnNewZealand/videos/455113007235182

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hato Hone St John on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 