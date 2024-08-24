Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hato Hone St John Thanks NZ For Saving 111 For Emergencies

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Hato Hone St John

Hato Hone St John extends its gratitude to New Zealanders for reserving 111 calls for emergencies today and is reminding the public that ambulance capacity will be reduced by up to 30 percent at times throughout the day and into the evening. 

The second round of industrial action began at 4am today (24 August 2024) with about 250 union members withdrawing their labour for four hours at the start of their shift. 

Dan Ohs, Hato Hone St John Deputy Chief Executive Ambulance Operations, says the day has been challenging, but unions had worked closely with the service to ensure that Life Preserving Services were available nationwide. 

Hato Hone St John has robust plans in place to respond to emergencies during the strike, however demand has been up through the mid-morning and this has been challenging for the service, Mr Ohs says. 

“We did experience a surge in 111 earlier, with many of these calls relating to non-urgent conditions,” he says. 

“In many instances, we are assessing patients over the phone and either providing treatment advice or referring them to other health providers.” 

Mr Ohs notes that while the volume of non-urgent incidents increased mid-morning, the service was able to get to emergencies, and measures were in place to keep patients waiting for care safe. 

“We do not have any reports of patient adversity or complaints as a result of the strike today.” 

However, Mr Ohs emphasises there is no room for complacency as they approach the evening. 

“We anticipate high demand late this afternoon and into the evening. Saturday nights are typically busy for ambulance and other emergency services, and this weekend there are numerous events taking place across the country,” he says. 

“By all means in an emergency dial 111, however for less-urgent, clearly non-life-threatening cases we are asking the public to call Healthline or seek advice from their pharmacy in the first instance." 

For more information: https://www.stjohn.org.nz/news--info/action/
https://www.facebook.com/StJohnNewZealand/videos/455113007235182

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hato Hone St John on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 