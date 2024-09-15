From Near-death Experience To Quest For Awareness

Lara Mead (Photo/Supplied)

An airborne lung infection left 6-year-old Lara Mead fighting for her life, with her mum being told to prepare for the worst.

Mead, now 28 years old, remembers being rushed to hospital one night after she was misdiagnosed as having croup.

"What I actually had was pneumonia, and I shouldn’t have been sent home.

"My mum rushed me back to hospital as I started turning blue."

Mead’s family lived in Hawera, so she was flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland and her mum was told that she was unlikely to survive, she says.

"I was pretty much on my deathbed.

"I spent six weeks in Starship - five of those weeks on life-support. I needed dialysis.

"I had viral pneumonia, septicaemia and I had a superbug."

When she recovered, she was told she had bronchiectasis, as a result of the damage to her lungs caused by pneumonia.

Bronchiectasis is a chronic condition where the airways are permanently damaged, scarred and often filled with mucus.

Mead, now 28 years old (Photo/Supplied)

It is estimated that over 8,000 New Zealanders live with severe bronchiectasis, and approximately 132 people die from this condition annually.

Mead’s recovery was long.

"I had a year off school recovering from what happened and I had to learn to walk again due to being bedridden for so long," she says.

There is no cure for bronchiectasis - it’s a lifelong condition - so Mead is making it her mission to raise awareness and support others living with respiratory conditions.

"Living with bronchiectasis is tough, but what’s even harder is the lack of awareness about the condition," Mead says.

To do this, Mead has joined the Laps for Lungs campaign for Breathe Better September.

"I want to do this to show people they are not alone."

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says Lara’s courage and determination is inspiring.

"Her story highlights the critical need for greater awareness and understanding of bronchiectasis and is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those with lesser-known respiratory conditions.

"Through campaigns like Laps for Lungs, we hope to bring more attention to these conditions and ensure people get the support they need."

