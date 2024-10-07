Dr Ellie Cannon’s Practical Tips To Support Responsible Drinking

Dr Ellie Cannon a General Practitioner from the UK sets out a series of easy-to-understand tips to promote drinking in moderation and responsibly.

“Dr Ellie’s tips for drinking responsibly are aimed at adults who choose to drink, designed to be easily understood, and are applicable for various contexts, including New Zealand”, said NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC) executive director Virginia Nicholls.

The NZ Health survey says that 84% of NZ adults (more than four out of five of us) are drinking beer, wine and spirits responsibly. This is an increase of 3 percentage points from last year (81% 2022).

The survey shows the lowest rate of hazardous drinking since the survey began – sitting at 16% of the adult population (18.7% 2022).

This reduction is significant and shows the change in the way that we are drinking. Over the past year this equates to 110,000 fewer kiwis drinking in a harmful way.

The Health NZ guidelines for low risk drinking are two standard drinks a day for women, and three standard drinks a day for men, with at least two alcohol-free days each week.

“The way in which NZ adults are drinking is changing and there is a growing appetite for more practical advice”, said Virginia.

Dr Ellie’s tips for the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) to promote drinking moderately and responsibly are to:

Set your limits: take time to enjoy your drinks and stick to your limits

Stay hydrated: drink plenty of water

Consider zero wine, beer or spirits: explore no-alcohol options and alternate between these and alcohol drinks

Perfect your drink: check labels for alcohol by volume content and use standardised measuring tools.

Have a meal or snack: eating helps slow down the rate at which alcohol is absorbed

You can also see Dr Ellie’s video sharing her moderation tips: https://iard.org/actions/DrEllie

Anyone with questions about their drinking, please speak to their healthcare professional.

In June 2024, IARD members and six leading digital platforms announced a partnership to enhance online safeguards and prevent those who are underage from seeing alcohol advertising online.

These resources are part of IARD’s ongoing work to help support the continued adoption of responsible practices and reduce harmful drinking. This is also about supporting those who choose not to drink. The NZABC is a member of IARD.

About the New Zealand Alcohol Beverages Council

The NZ Alcohol Beverages Council is a pan-industry group that comments publicly on matters relating to the beer, wine, spirits and beverages industry. It focuses on supporting responsible alcohol consumption and wants to see a fair and balanced debate on alcohol regulation in New Zealand.

About Dr Ellie Cannon

Dr Ellie is the GP for the Mail on Sunday with weekly health pages that also appear on MailOnline. She is the regular on-screen GP for Sky News and Channel 5 News and is often asked to commentate on health across a wide range of media. Ellie’s expertise across all health and medicine is current thanks to her NHS practice in the UK and her passion is to empower patients to make sensible informed choices. More information on Dr Ellie can be found here: https://drellie.co.uk/

About IARD

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking. We are supported by the leading global beer, wine, and spirits producers, who have come together for a common purpose: to be part of the solution in combating harmful drinking. To advance this shared mission, IARD works and partners with public sector, civil society, and private stakeholders.

