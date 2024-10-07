New Zealand Chiropractors Call On Kiwis To Support Your Spine On 16th October 2024 World Spine Day

The New Zealand Chiropractors' Association (NZCA) is calling on Kiwis to take better care of their spines.

NZCA spokesperson, Dr Jenna Duehr, chiropractor explains: ‘October 16th marks World Spine Day, an annual event recognised as the largest public health initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the global burden of spinal pain and disability. The evidence is clear that chiropractors can play an important role in evidence-informed, people-centred, interprofessional and collaborative care for spinal and nervous system health. As New Zealand grapples with developing a health service fit for the 21st century we need to focus on the vital role of allied health professionals in keeping people out of the hospitals and enjoying a healthy and active life.’

World Spine Day brings together individuals from various backgrounds, including health professionals, exercise and rehabilitation experts, public health advocates, schoolchildren, governments and the wider public. This celebration extends across all continents and emphasises the universal significance of spinal health.

The 2024 initiative urges individuals to spread awareness about the worldwide impact of spinal pain and disability. It aims to empower people of all ages, across all nations to adopt evidence-based strategies for maintaining spinal health under the slogan "Support Your Spine."

An estimated one billion people suffer from spinal pain1 with 540 million people at any one time2. Low back pain is the single leading cause of years lived with disability worldwide with neck pain ranking fourth3. Experts estimate that as many as 4 out of 5 adults will experience a back problem at some time in their lives4.

In numerous low and middle-income countries, conventional healthcare resources and dedicated spinal health professionals are often inaccessible. Consequently, it is essential to prioritise empowering populations and communities to self-manage their conditions. Moreover, the impact of back pain on industries and economies is substantial, even in high-income countries, underscoring the critical importance of effective management and prevention measures.

World Spine Day emphasises the critical importance of global efforts to address spinal pain and disability by urging governments, communities, and public health bodies to take action. For experts in spinal health, this occasion presents an excellent opportunity to actively participate in their communities and make meaningful contributions.

"Support Your Spine" is a call to action for individuals to prioritise spinal health across all aspects of life. Whether at home, in the workplace, schools, or within our communities, fostering healthy habits is essential to support the spine throughout the various stages of life. It is imperative for people of all backgrounds to recognize the importance of staying mobile, avoiding prolonged periods of physical inactivity and refraining from overloading their spines with excessive weight or strain. Additionally, adopting healthy lifestyle choices such as weight loss and smoking cessation can significantly contribute to spinal well-being.

Dr Jenna Duehr, chiropractor says ‘The World Spine Day public health initiative presents a platform for collective action in addressing global concerns surrounding spinal pain and disability. Our objective is to empower individuals to champion prevention efforts and implement robust management strategies for spinal conditions and spinal health promotion.

To find out more, go to www.worldspineday.org, Facebook, Instagram, Threadsand X.

References:

