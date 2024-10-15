In Pursuit 2025: Cancer Society To Host New Cancer Research And Innovation Conference

Nicola Coom outside Te Pae Convention Centre. Photo/Supplied.

The Cancer Society of New Zealand is preparing to host its first cancer research and innovation conference in March in Christchurch.

Themed ‘In Pursuit 2025’. the conference aims to unite healthcare professionals, researchers, innovators and investors to explore cutting-edge cancer research, innovative treatments and collaborative efforts to combat cancer.

International speakers include Dr Catherine Elliot, Director of Research & Partnerships at Cancer Research UK, and Professor Nasir Rajpoot, whose research focuses on using AI to transform pathology. Topics on the programme include the role of biobanking to support cancer research, the global surge in under-50 diagnoses, cancer prevention through equitable environments and policy change, and innovations in cancer screening.

Cancer Society of New Zealand Chief Executive Nicola Coom says as cancer diagnoses rise the event serves “as a critical platform for innovation and collaboration in the fight against cancer”.

"This conference represents a unique opportunity for experts across the globe to come together and explore the latest innovations in cancer research. We are excited to bring this event to Christchurch and unite in our pursuit of a future where cancer's impact is minimised."

Ms Coom says the event will be an opportunity to showcase the amazing work cancer researchers are doing both nationally and internationally, but more than that organisers hope it will be a “catalyst for transformation in cancer care”.

“In Pursuit 2025 is not just a conference; it’s a movement. By attending, you’ll be at the forefront of cancer innovation, connecting with the brightest minds and contributing to transformative solutions.”

In Pursuit of Cancer Research and Innovation Breakthroughs will be held on 6-7 March, in Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre. For more information and to register head to cancerconference.co.nz.

About the Cancer Society of New Zealand

The Cancer Society of New Zealand is the country's leading organisation dedicated to reducing the incidence of cancer and ensuring the best cancer care for New Zealanders. We are committed to working with communities and decision makers by providing leadership and advocacy in cancer control, with core services in information and support, research and cancer prevention.

The Cancer Society is a major funder of life-saving and world-class cancer research. In the past 10 years, the Cancer Society has invested more than 52 million dollars in research around the country that has improved the prevention, detection, and treatment of different types of cancer, and aimed to help New Zealanders live longer following a diagnosis.

