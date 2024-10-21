Pharmac Asks For Applications For Medicines For Rare Disorders

Pharmac | Te Pātaka Whaioranga is calling for funding applications for medicines to treat rare disorders.

“We know that access to effective medicines is an important part of health care for people with rare disorders,” says Dr David Hughes, Pharmac’s Director Advice and Assessment / Chief Medical Officer.

Pharmac are asking for new applications from pharmaceutical suppliers so it can consider taking them to the next Rare Disorders Advisory Committee meeting in June 2025.

“We’re keen to hear from suppliers, who make and provide the medicines New Zealanders need, and from clinicians who are treating people with rare disorders,” says Hughes.

“Along with asking for new funding applications we want to hear from people living with rare disorders, their whānau, and loved ones. Hearing about your experiences helps is to understand what we should be funding.”

The agenda for the next meeting of the Rare Disorders Advisory Committee will be posted on Pharmac’s website in April 2025.

Rare Disorders Advisory Committee in June 2025 meeting will include discussion on new and existing applications and horizon scanning for medicines in the development pipeline. It will also look at medicines we have considered through our Named Patient Pharmaceutical Assessment (NPPA) pathway.

Funding applications need to meet the principles of our Rare Disorders policy and will be assessed in line with Pharmac’s usual processes.

Applications can be submitted through our application portal – PharmConnect by 24 March 2025.

Records of the Advisory Committee’s previous meetings are available on the website

