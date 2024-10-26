ACA Urges Government Action As Future Of West Coast Palliative Care In Question

25 October 2024

The Aged Care Association (ACA) is expressing serious concerns about the future of palliative care on the West Coast following comments from palliative care doctor Wendy Pattemore regarding the region’s new Korowai programme. Dr. Pattemore highlighted that while the programme currently focuses on palliative care patients, it may be expanded to include chronic disease patients due to the lack of residential care beds on the Coast.

The ACA is urging Te Whatu Ora to engage more meaningfully with residential care providers to address these critical gaps and ensure comprehensive palliative care options are available for families in need.

"Is this a sign that Te Whatu Ora has given up on working with residential care providers on the West Coast to enhance and expand the much-needed provision?" asks ACA Chief Executive Tracey Martin. "While we strongly advocate for more support for palliative care education and services, we are deeply concerned that the system is abdicating its responsibilities to ensure West Coast families have access to the best supports for them and their loved ones at end of life."

Martin emphasised the importance of giving families realistic options that consider their physical, mental, and emotional abilities, rather than relying solely on home-based care solutions.

"The ACA has articulated on a number of occasions the issue of palliative care being absent from key discussions on the Funding and Delivery Review of Aged Care currently being undertaken by Te Whatu Ora. One thing we all know for certain is that 100% of us will eventually die. However, our members are reporting instances around the country where families try to care for their loved ones at home, only to find the physical and emotional pressure too great. These families often turn to our members in desperation, requesting urgent admissions for their loved ones in their final days or even hours. Many of these families then have to add guilt to their grief."

Martin stresses that residential care providers must be part of the future design of aged care services, with palliative care integrated as a standard offering, whether in the home, community, or aged residential care settings.

"We continue to ask to be part of the design of future aged care provision, with palliative care to be a natural inclusion alongside home and community support, and aged residential care," Martin said.

