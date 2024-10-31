Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

General Practices Welcome Fast-Track Approvals Process

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 1:44 pm
Press Release: General Practice Owners Association

Up to now, all doctors from overseas who applied for specialist registration in New Zealand have needed to have their qualifications, training and experience assessed by the relevant specialist medical college, which the New Zealand Medical Council says could take up to six months.

“The new fast-track process for specialists from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia will be completed within 20 working days, which is great news”.

A GenPro survey carried out in July found that nearly six out of 10 general practices had GP vacancies. Over-stretched general practices were reducing their hours, stopping new enrolments, and reducing their services, while patients in some areas were waiting weeks to see a doctor.

“While we welcome the fast-track process, the key problem remains. General practices are under- funded by Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand and restricted from increasing their patient fees. These long-standing problems and changes in patient health needs have eroded the financial sustainability of general practices, which means GPs are working harder for less money. Fast-tracking is a positive first step, with more work needed to tackle our workforce challenges.

“In addition to fast-tracking graduates, the government should focus on properly funding general practice so we can rebuild our depleted and over-stretched work force.

“GenPro agrees with Health Minister Shane Reti that internationally qualified doctors play an important role in providing quality care to New Zealanders, and we look forward to seeing further work on bringing in more suitably-trained doctors”.

GenPro, which represents about half of all general practices in Aotearoa, is ready to work with the Minister of Health and the Health NZ Commissioner to develop the solutions needed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from General Practice Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 