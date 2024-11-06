From Vision To Legacy: Te Kōhao Health Celebrates 30 Years | Striving To Make A Difference For Everyone In Health

“Build it, and they will come”—that was the vision that launched Te Kōhao Health in 1994 as a marae-based health centre and urban authority dedicated to serving ngā mataawaka in Kirikiriroa.

Three decades later, with patron Te Makau Ariki Te Atawhai Paki, wife of the late Kiingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII, Te Kōhao Health is celebrating its thirtieth by cutting the celebratory cake.

Lady Tureiti Moxon / Supplied

“Te Kōhao started with a dream at Kirikiriroa Marae to be a ‘one stop shop’ for those living away from their iwi and hapū who were not living within their tribal area,” said Lady Tureiti Moxon, Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health.

These days it provides health services to more than 8,500 whānau. The work of Te Kōhao was seen by many Hamiltonians during COVID-19 and it is a significant employer within the sector.

“It has steadily brought that vision to life in countless ways, with whānau always at the heart of everything Te Kōhao has ever focused on,” she said.

“We've witnessed our growth across education, health, corrections, justice, and the strengthening of our own tikanga and cultural values—which on reflection perhaps is the greatest gift of all.”

“This includes the emergence of our own arts and crafts, along with the development of practices rooted in rongoā, each carrying powerful healing qualities.”

“When we talk about te ao Māori, with rongoā as an integral part, health, wellness, and healing are at its core—which is particularly vital for those whānau impacted by generations of government policies that have suffered trauma over a number of generations.”

Lady Tureiti adds that despite working in a Western framework the Māori Health provider and Whānau Ora partner that serves thousands has built a legacy through consistently honouring its vision day in and day out.

“Kia whakatinanatia, te ihi, te wehi, te wana, te tino rangatira me te hauoranga o te whānau – living our tino rangatira through strong, healthy, vibrant and prosperous whānau.”

“What we have seen is that given the right opportunities, given the right support, whānau can thrive. And that’s the legacy that I would want to see.”

The real milestone today for Te Kōhao Health has been the development of its staff and the partnerships it has forged with Pacific Radiology and Health Radiology New Zealand, to provide imaging and outpatient services—"right here in our community”—a first for this country.

“This innovative approach, when Taakiri Tuu, our wellness and diagnostic centre was launched in April, is the culmination of 30 years of dedication. Our partnership with Te Whatu Ora in relation to the availability for outpatient clinics in the community is another is pivotal as another step in our journey.”

The partnership solidifies Te Kōhao Health’s commitment to transform healthcare through early intervention and tackling the preventable diseases that impact whānau Māori.

The services provided at Taakiri Tuu clinic include:

Mammography

Colonoscopy

Women’s Health

Sexual Health

Midwifery

Breast Feeding

Pediatrics

New Born Hearing

Audiology Children Screening

Bronchiatist

Child Psychologist

Podiatry

Cancer Services

Mahi Toi services include:

Raranga

Therapeutic Carving

Hapū Wananga

Pacific Radiology services include:

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Pregnancy Ultrasound

CT scan

Breast Screening

“Taakiri Tuu is a new way of working—a collaborative approach to pooling resources and delivering specialised care directly within our community.”

“Through partnerships with various health services, including Te Whatu Ora and hospital specialists, our people can access critical healthcare close to home, breaking down barriers and paving the way for lasting change in how healthcare is provided,” Lady Tureiti said.

Reminding all of the wisdom of the whakatauki of the first Māori Kiingi Potatau Te Wherowhero.

"Kotahi ano te kohao o te ngira e kuhuna ai te miro mā, te miro whero me te miro pango -There is but one which the white, red and black threads must pass. Everyone is welcome here.”

