Council Of Medical Colleges Urges Government To Drop The Principles Of The Treaty Of Waitangi Bill

The Council of Medical Colleges (CMC) is calling on the Government to drop the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill and focus on ending health inequity.

CMC Chair Dr Samantha Murton says the Bill is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the Treaty and its history and the attempt to reinterpret the principles risks creating division and may hinder Aotearoa New Zealand's progress.

"The health sector must meet its obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi to ensure equitable health outcomes for Māori. The evidence of Māori health inequity is overwhelming. An honest understanding and implementation of Te Tiriti is needed to ensure Māori are able to access health services and receive the healthcare they need."

"The principles put forward in this Bill are a rewriting of Te Tiriti that undermines the rights of Māori to equitable healthcare delivered in a culturally appropriate and effective manner."

"This Bill risks taking Māori healthcare backwards. We urge the Government to drop this Bill and focus instead on addressing the causes of poorer health outcomes for Māori." says Dr Murton.

Notes:

Council of Medical Colleges in New Zealand represents eighteen medical colleges who provide support to over 9000 medical practitioners working in a range of specialties in the Aotearoa New Zealand health system. Medical colleges are educational bodies responsible for the training, examination and recertification of medical practitioners in specific medical disciplines. This statement reflects the majority view of the colleges.

© Scoop Media

