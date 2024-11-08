NZUS Council Congressional Interns Prepare To Head To Washington DC

The NZUS Council looks forward to farewelling our 2024 cohort of congressional interns as they head to Washington DC to take part in the NZUS Council Mike Moore Congressional Internship Programme.

NZUS Council Chairman Jonathan Mason said “the internship programme provides a rare opportunity for New Zealand university students to gain firsthand experience of American politics. It is designed to help the next generation of New Zealand leaders build a deeper understanding of the USA through working in Congress as well as gaining a deeper appreciation of the value of the bilateral relationship. It fits very well with our goal of providing platforms for New Zealand and US engagement and fostering close bilateral connections.”

The internship programme is named in honour of former New Zealand Ambassador to the USA, Rt. Hon Mike Moore, who established the programme after the Christchurch earthquakes in 2010-11. Through the programme, exemplary students from across New Zealand are selected to work in the offices of US Members of Congress. Since 2012, forty students from New Zealand Universities have undertaken internships for up to ten weeks in the offices of various Members of Congress.

This year the Council’s programme partners are the University of Canterbury Law School and the University of Auckland Law School and with support from Air New Zealand and the New Zealand Embassy in Washington DC. This year’s intake are Benjamin Christy (University of Auckland), Isellah Gordon (University of Canterbury, Jessica Wratt (University of Canterbury) and Silas Zhang (University of Canterbury).

“The opportunity to observe the US law making process from the inside, and to build their understanding of America’s politics and culture, is very special for these students” said University of Canterbury Dean of the School of Law, Professor Petra Butler. “It is a unique opportunity that enhances the development of our students and helps prepare them for their careers and making a difference in the world.”

Auckland University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor for Strategic Engagement, Dr Erik Lithander, said “This year’s internship programme takes place at a historic moment during the transition from one US Presidency to the next. The interns will gain invaluable insights and forge meaningful connections with Members of Congress and their staff”.

The interns depart in two groups, on 9th and 14th November.

